Rachel Goodwin’s Newly Released "My Super Senses" is a Heartfelt and Empowering Children’s Story That Celebrates Sensory Differences and the Strength of Family Support
“My Super Senses” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Goodwin is an engaging and compassionate tale that helps children and families understand sensory processing disorder through the eyes of a curious and courageous young girl.
Saint Libory, NE, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Super Senses”: a touching and educational picture book that shines a light on sensory processing disorder while promoting empathy, understanding, and self-acceptance. “My Super Senses” is the creation of published author, Rachel Goodwin, a Nebraska mother of two whose small-town life, faith, and family inspire her storytelling. Surrounded by her children’s curiosity and imagination, she writes with the hope of bringing joy and inspiration to young readers. Deeply devoted to her community, church, and relationship with God, she lives out her values of kindness and humility, cherishing everyday blessings in both life and writing.
Goodwin shares, “Meet Isabella, a bright and curious four-year-old with a special gift—super senses! In this heartwarming and insightful story, Isabella takes you on a journey to discover what it’s like to have sensory processing disorder. With the help of her loving family, Isabella learns how to manage the world around her, where every sound, sight, and touch feels extra strong.
"Join Isabella as she explores new ways to cope with her super senses, turning challenges into fun and learning how to keep her emotions and senses on the same team. This story is perfect for children and families looking to understand more about sensory differences and how to embrace them.
"Through Isabella’s eyes, young readers will find a friend who understands their struggles, offering hope, comfort, and a big, warm hug. Let’s learn together and discover the superpowers that make us all unique!
"This is a story of understanding, love, and the magic of embracing who we are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Goodwin’s new book is an invaluable resource for parents, teachers, and caregivers, offering both a relatable story and a gentle introduction to the topic of sensory differences.
Consumers can purchase “My Super Senses” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Super Senses,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
