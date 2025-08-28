Kenneth Francis’s Newly Released “Going for a Walk with Papa: The Beach Story” is a Heartwarming Tale Celebrating the Bond Between a Grandfather and His Granddaughters.
“Going for a Walk with Papa: The Beach Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Francis is a sweet and simple tale that invites young readers on a memorable beach adventure full of discovery and love.
New York, NY, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Going for a Walk with Papa: The Beach Story”: a delightful children’s story capturing the magic of first experiences, the beauty of nature, and the joy of spending time with loved ones. “Going for a Walk with Papa: The Beach Story” is the creation of published author, Kenneth Francis, a retired sales executive for a major insurance company. His inspiration for writing stories is his granddaughters.
Kenneth Francis shares, “'Going for a Walk with Papa: The Beach Story' is the sixth book in a series. This book is dedicated again to my two beautiful granddaughters, Addison and Ella. Every time I visit them, we always read books and go for walks together. So many beautiful things to view, learn, and talk about. This book is about their first trip to the beach to see the ocean.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Francis’s new book is a gentle, engaging story that encourages curiosity, family connection, and shared learning.
Consumers can purchase “Going for a Walk with Papa: The Beach Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Going for a Walk with Papa: The Beach Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
