Suzanne E. Guerra’s New Book "Seven Generations of the Barnes Family" is a Fascinating Genealogy of the Author’s Mother’s Lineage, Going Back Nearly Three Centuries
Santa Rosa, CA, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Suzanne E. Guerra, who taught English as a second language at Cook Junior High (later Cook Middle School) in the Santa Rosa City Schools District until 2003, when she retired, has completed her most recent book, “Seven Generations of the Barnes Family: with surnames Brittain, Cunningham, Garrett, Hammons, Miller, Oakes, Pool, Stanturf, Urton, Vogan, Wasson, Wendt, Wiggins, Wing, and many others with 231 photographs”: a riveting overview of the author’s family history on her mother’s side, exploring the Barnes family and their descendants from the 1700s into the twenty-first century.
Author Suzanne E. Guerra was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a fourth-generation Californian. She attended Oregon State University, where she received a BA degree. Later, she joined the Teacher Corps and attended school at Texas A & I (now Texas A & M) in Kingsville, Texas, for the summer before being sent to McAllen, Texas. After marrying her husband, Pedro “Pete” Guerra, the two eventually settled in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, California, with their two sons, John and Michael. She and her husband, Pete, traveled extensively, but he died in 2024. However, Suzanne continues to play bocce, oil paint, and work on other genealogy trees while living at Spring Lake Village in Santa Rosa, California.
“‘Seven Generations of the Barnes Family’ begins in the 1700s with William Barnes and his wife, Agnes Potts Barnes, and their five children,” writes Guerra. “It then follows the descendants of each of their children into the twenty-first century. The births, deaths, marriages, and burial places are given for each person, along with the names of their parents and children and how they are related to William and Agnes.
“There are 231 photographs of ancestors and some drawings and photographs of headstones. Sources such as indentures, obituaries, wedding news, old census reports, school attendance records, military documents, and many other documents are included.”
Published by Fulton Books, Suzanne E. Guerra’s book was originally inspired by the author’s interest in genealogy which began while in the seventh grade, and has been a passion project of hers for fifty years after initially looking into the Barnes family history. With both historical records and photographs to bring her family history to life, “Seven Generations of the Barnes Family” is sure to delight fans of genealogy, serving as a record of the author’s family for future generations to enjoy and learn from.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Seven Generations of the Barnes Family: with surnames Brittain, Cunningham, Garrett, Hammons, Miller, Oakes, Pool, Stanturf, Urton, Vogan, Wasson, Wendt, Wiggins, Wing, and many others with 231 photographs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Suzanne E. Guerra was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a fourth-generation Californian. She attended Oregon State University, where she received a BA degree. Later, she joined the Teacher Corps and attended school at Texas A & I (now Texas A & M) in Kingsville, Texas, for the summer before being sent to McAllen, Texas. After marrying her husband, Pedro “Pete” Guerra, the two eventually settled in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, California, with their two sons, John and Michael. She and her husband, Pete, traveled extensively, but he died in 2024. However, Suzanne continues to play bocce, oil paint, and work on other genealogy trees while living at Spring Lake Village in Santa Rosa, California.
“‘Seven Generations of the Barnes Family’ begins in the 1700s with William Barnes and his wife, Agnes Potts Barnes, and their five children,” writes Guerra. “It then follows the descendants of each of their children into the twenty-first century. The births, deaths, marriages, and burial places are given for each person, along with the names of their parents and children and how they are related to William and Agnes.
“There are 231 photographs of ancestors and some drawings and photographs of headstones. Sources such as indentures, obituaries, wedding news, old census reports, school attendance records, military documents, and many other documents are included.”
Published by Fulton Books, Suzanne E. Guerra’s book was originally inspired by the author’s interest in genealogy which began while in the seventh grade, and has been a passion project of hers for fifty years after initially looking into the Barnes family history. With both historical records and photographs to bring her family history to life, “Seven Generations of the Barnes Family” is sure to delight fans of genealogy, serving as a record of the author’s family for future generations to enjoy and learn from.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Seven Generations of the Barnes Family: with surnames Brittain, Cunningham, Garrett, Hammons, Miller, Oakes, Pool, Stanturf, Urton, Vogan, Wasson, Wendt, Wiggins, Wing, and many others with 231 photographs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories