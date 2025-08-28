Wayne Morrison’s New Book, "The Journey of the Lost Boys," Follows Six Boys Who Head Out to Discover the Beauty and Majesty of the Wild West in the Mid 1700s
Boise, ID, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Wayne Morrison, who grew up helping out around his family farm and later worked in construction for most of his life in Alaska and Idaho, has completed his most recent book, “The Journey of the Lost Boys”: a riveting novel set in the 1760s that follows six boys who decide to head west in order to see the incredible sights of the great unknown for themselves after hearing countless tales from travelers who pass through their town.
“This is a story of a lifetime about six boys growing up Ohio area of the county in the 1760s,” writes Morrison. “New settlers were moving west from the east, and trappers were moving east to sell furs and other items. The boys were fascinated with the stories of the big rivers, the jagged mountains with snow year-round, the prairie that stretched out for miles, and the massive herds of buffalo that lasted for hours. They set off to find the beauty and hardships of their travels. So many unknowns face them, but the weather and Indians are the most dangerous. There are rains and floods, attacks by the Indians, the huge amounts of snow, survival throughout winter, the attack of a demon bear, and friendships formed with strangers.”
Published by Fulton Books, Wayne Morrison’s book will transport readers back in time as they discover just how dangerous yet beautiful the wild west could be. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Journey of the Lost Boys” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, keeping them spellbound right up until the very end.
