Peter Hutchinson’s New Book, "Katty Kitty Learns to Help," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Cat Who Receives a Wonderful Surprise from All Her Barnyard Friends
Limerick, ME, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peter Hutchinson, a loving father and Pennsylvanian native who worked as a farrier, has completed his most recent book, “Katty Kitty Learns to Help”: a stirring tale about a cat named Katty Kitty whose nap is constantly interrupted by friends asking her for help, only to discover a big surprise waiting for her when she finally leaves her napping spot.
“Katty Kitty is just settling for an afternoon nap when a friend rushes into the barn and says he needs her help,” writes Hutchinson.
“Katty Kitty wonders how she can help when another friend rushes into the barn and asks for help. She doesn’t realize the surprise she’s in for and the wile that will make you laugh. Caution: Do not read the last two pages to children under the age of five or you may lose the wile.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peter Hutchinson’s book is an adorable story that’s sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library with its heartfelt message and vibrant illustrations.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Katty Kitty Learns to Help” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Katty Kitty is just settling for an afternoon nap when a friend rushes into the barn and says he needs her help,” writes Hutchinson.
“Katty Kitty wonders how she can help when another friend rushes into the barn and asks for help. She doesn’t realize the surprise she’s in for and the wile that will make you laugh. Caution: Do not read the last two pages to children under the age of five or you may lose the wile.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peter Hutchinson’s book is an adorable story that’s sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library with its heartfelt message and vibrant illustrations.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Katty Kitty Learns to Help” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories