Author Angela Alvey’s New Book, "Crimson Call," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Vampire Who Must Work with Others to Stop a Dangerous Force That Threatens the World

Recent release “Crimson Call” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angela Alvey is a riveting supernatural novel that centers around Raina, a five-hundred-year-old vampire who finds her life of solitude upended when a more powerful vampire emerges. Now teamed up with a powerful alpha and an immortal sister, Raina must put a stop to the dangerous force before it’s too late.