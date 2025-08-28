Author Angela Alvey’s New Book, "Crimson Call," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Vampire Who Must Work with Others to Stop a Dangerous Force That Threatens the World
Recent release “Crimson Call” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angela Alvey is a riveting supernatural novel that centers around Raina, a five-hundred-year-old vampire who finds her life of solitude upended when a more powerful vampire emerges. Now teamed up with a powerful alpha and an immortal sister, Raina must put a stop to the dangerous force before it’s too late.
Corydon, KY, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Angela Alvey, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who works as a medical office assistant in a pediatric office, has completed her new book, “Crimson Call”: an engaging tale of a centuries old vampire who find herself caught in a love triangle while battling a force of pure destruction that could destroy the delicate balance of the world.
“Raina is a five-hundred-year-old vampire, who was forced to leave her family and into this lonely life against her will,” writes Alvey. “As centuries passed, Raina was finally freed from her maker, who was killed centuries ago by a large black wolf with golden eyes. Learning to remain in the dark, living on the animals of the forest, she lived a peaceful life. When bodies began to appear, the alpha and his pack became suspicious but soon realized that there was a new, more dangerous vampire in town.
“Raina was torn between trusting the forbidden love of the alpha and an immortal sister bent on revenge, who will stop at nothing to destroy their love. As the past entangles with the present and an ancient being emerges—one more dangerous than all of them—the sisters must work together with the alpha to rid their small town of this dangerous foe. Emotions of love, jealousy, envy, and malice forced the trio into choices and decisions that will haunt them for the rest of their immortal lives and change the course of time forever.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Angela Alvey’s enthralling novel, which is inspired by the author’s lifelong love of the paranormal and fantasy tales, promises to transport readers with each turn of the page as they follow Raina’s journey to protect those she loves, no matter the cost. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Crimson Call” is sure to delight fans of the vampire romance genre, leaving readers spellbound right up until the climactic finale.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Crimson Call” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Raina is a five-hundred-year-old vampire, who was forced to leave her family and into this lonely life against her will,” writes Alvey. “As centuries passed, Raina was finally freed from her maker, who was killed centuries ago by a large black wolf with golden eyes. Learning to remain in the dark, living on the animals of the forest, she lived a peaceful life. When bodies began to appear, the alpha and his pack became suspicious but soon realized that there was a new, more dangerous vampire in town.
“Raina was torn between trusting the forbidden love of the alpha and an immortal sister bent on revenge, who will stop at nothing to destroy their love. As the past entangles with the present and an ancient being emerges—one more dangerous than all of them—the sisters must work together with the alpha to rid their small town of this dangerous foe. Emotions of love, jealousy, envy, and malice forced the trio into choices and decisions that will haunt them for the rest of their immortal lives and change the course of time forever.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Angela Alvey’s enthralling novel, which is inspired by the author’s lifelong love of the paranormal and fantasy tales, promises to transport readers with each turn of the page as they follow Raina’s journey to protect those she loves, no matter the cost. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Crimson Call” is sure to delight fans of the vampire romance genre, leaving readers spellbound right up until the climactic finale.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Crimson Call” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories