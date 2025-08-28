Author Ibrahim Matar’s New Book, “From The Sea To The River,” Documents the Ongoing Colonization and Destruction of Palestine at the Hands of the Israeli Government

Recent release “From The Sea To The River: Three Phases of Settler Colonialism The Destruction of Historical Palestine by European Migrants to Create a Jewish State 1917–1948–1967” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ibrahim Matar is a powerful and eye-opening look at the devastation incurred upon the Palestinian people by the creation and expansion of the state of Israel.