Author Ibrahim Matar’s New Book, “From The Sea To The River,” Documents the Ongoing Colonization and Destruction of Palestine at the Hands of the Israeli Government
Recent release “From The Sea To The River: Three Phases of Settler Colonialism The Destruction of Historical Palestine by European Migrants to Create a Jewish State 1917–1948–1967” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ibrahim Matar is a powerful and eye-opening look at the devastation incurred upon the Palestinian people by the creation and expansion of the state of Israel.
New York, NY, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ibrahim Matar, a Palestinian economist from Jerusalem who holds a BA from the American University of Beirut, and a postgraduate degree in Development Economics from Indiana University, has completed his new book, “From The Sea To The River: Three Phases of Settler Colonialism The Destruction of Historical Palestine by European Migrants to Create a Jewish State 1917–1948–1967”: a compelling read that offers an in-depth analysis of the ongoing destruction of Palestine, as well as the necessary steps required for a possible path towards peace.
Author Ibrahim Matar established and chaired the Department of Business and Economics at Bethlehem University and pursued a career focused on the social and economic development of the West Bank, working with a number of international voluntary agencies, the Lutheran World Federation, the Mennonite Central Committee, American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), and Senior Program Officer with the Italian Cooperation, Italian Consulate, Jerusalem. He is the author of a number of publications on Jewish settlements, Palestinian rights, and peace, and on the Jewish conquest of West and East Jerusalem, from 1948 to the present.
“The greed of the right wing of the Israeli Jewish public is the greatest threat facing regional peace and stability,” writes Matar. “Their inability to control their avarice and to be satisfied will only lead to corruption and war. Not a day passes without new decisions for expanding existing settlements or creating new ones. This is in addition to the imposition of Israeli sovereignty on the occupied Syrian Golan and occupied Arab Jerusalem.
“This book documents the price already paid by the Palestinian people for the creation of the Jewish state. Palestinians find themselves uprooted from their country, with over 418 towns and villages obliterated from the face of the earth, and Jews—exclusively—living in their homes under the pretext of ‘absentee property’. The remaining Palestinians find themselves living in ghetto areas, reservations surrounded by walls and gates.
“The main culprit for the gradual liquidation of historical Palestine is the more than thirty years of British colonial rule, from 1917 to 1948. Without making Britain and the Jewish state accountable for their crimes committed against the Palestinian people, the Palestinian Authority will not be able to realize a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, nor is the Palestinian tragedy over, given the insatiable greed of the right wing of the Jewish public. These Jews are now calling for the annexation of more than a third of the area of the West Bank (what remained of Palestine after 1948) and stand against the creation of a Palestinian state in the context of a two-state solution.
“Whereas the Jewish holocaust ended in 1945, the liquidation of Palestine at the hands of the victims of the holocaust has not ended to this day.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ibrahim Matar’s enlightening series will help readers better understand the ongoing plight of the Palestinian people, as well as the historical context behind the colonization that the region has experienced since Israel’s creation.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “From The Sea To The River: Three Phases of Settler Colonialism The Destruction of Historical Palestine by European Migrants to Create a Jewish State 1917–1948–1967” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Ibrahim Matar established and chaired the Department of Business and Economics at Bethlehem University and pursued a career focused on the social and economic development of the West Bank, working with a number of international voluntary agencies, the Lutheran World Federation, the Mennonite Central Committee, American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), and Senior Program Officer with the Italian Cooperation, Italian Consulate, Jerusalem. He is the author of a number of publications on Jewish settlements, Palestinian rights, and peace, and on the Jewish conquest of West and East Jerusalem, from 1948 to the present.
“The greed of the right wing of the Israeli Jewish public is the greatest threat facing regional peace and stability,” writes Matar. “Their inability to control their avarice and to be satisfied will only lead to corruption and war. Not a day passes without new decisions for expanding existing settlements or creating new ones. This is in addition to the imposition of Israeli sovereignty on the occupied Syrian Golan and occupied Arab Jerusalem.
“This book documents the price already paid by the Palestinian people for the creation of the Jewish state. Palestinians find themselves uprooted from their country, with over 418 towns and villages obliterated from the face of the earth, and Jews—exclusively—living in their homes under the pretext of ‘absentee property’. The remaining Palestinians find themselves living in ghetto areas, reservations surrounded by walls and gates.
“The main culprit for the gradual liquidation of historical Palestine is the more than thirty years of British colonial rule, from 1917 to 1948. Without making Britain and the Jewish state accountable for their crimes committed against the Palestinian people, the Palestinian Authority will not be able to realize a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, nor is the Palestinian tragedy over, given the insatiable greed of the right wing of the Jewish public. These Jews are now calling for the annexation of more than a third of the area of the West Bank (what remained of Palestine after 1948) and stand against the creation of a Palestinian state in the context of a two-state solution.
“Whereas the Jewish holocaust ended in 1945, the liquidation of Palestine at the hands of the victims of the holocaust has not ended to this day.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ibrahim Matar’s enlightening series will help readers better understand the ongoing plight of the Palestinian people, as well as the historical context behind the colonization that the region has experienced since Israel’s creation.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “From The Sea To The River: Three Phases of Settler Colonialism The Destruction of Historical Palestine by European Migrants to Create a Jewish State 1917–1948–1967” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories