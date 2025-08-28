Author Cindy Ladner’s New Book, "Beloved, I Am Here," is a Faith-Based Devotional Designed to Help Readers Forge a Stronger Relationship with Christ Each and Every Day
Recent release “Beloved, I Am Here” from Covenant Books author Cindy Ladner is a thirty day devotional that invites readers of all ages to reflect each day on their connection to their faith and the Lord, offering them the chance to grow their relationship with Jesus and accept his everlasting love and salvation.
Gulfport, MS, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cindy Ladner has completed her new book, “Beloved, I Am Here”: a heartfelt and thought-provoking devotional that will encourage readers to embrace Christ as a part of their lives each and every day.
Author Cindy Ladner and her husband, Pastor Tim, along with their five children help lead a kingdom family at the Wilderness Place in Gulfport, Mississippi. Cindy has been in a leadership role with children for many years. Her passion is to see future generations walk in the fullness of what the Father says about them and who they are on Earth—beloved sons and daughters.
“Everyone needs to know they have a living hope that shows up every day to take a walk with them,” writes Ladner. “This living hope is Jesus. No matter who we are or what we are doing, Jesus shows up to walk with us every single day. ‘Beloved, I Am Here’ is a devotional for children and adults alike to know they are loved. It is the exact same love the Father has for Jesus. Learning to take His hand every day and listen to His voice is our part in this journey, yet He shows us how.
“This short and sweet devotional will help its readers to do just that—take His hand! This beautiful friendship with Jesus is a journey of a lifetime. Not only will they discover who he says they are, the beloved ones who are loved just the way they are, but they will discover who He really is.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cindy Ladner’s new book is a valuable tool for both individual and group settings, providing readers with the tools they need to grow their faith bit by bit.
Readers can purchase “Beloved, I Am Here” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
