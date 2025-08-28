Author Cindy Ladner’s New Book, "Beloved, I Am Here," is a Faith-Based Devotional Designed to Help Readers Forge a Stronger Relationship with Christ Each and Every Day

Recent release “Beloved, I Am Here” from Covenant Books author Cindy Ladner is a thirty day devotional that invites readers of all ages to reflect each day on their connection to their faith and the Lord, offering them the chance to grow their relationship with Jesus and accept his everlasting love and salvation.