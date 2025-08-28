Author Albert G. Thayer’s New Book, "Christmas for a Fish Out of Water," is a Fascinating Read That Explores German Traditions for Celebrating Christmas
Recent release “Christmas for a Fish Out of Water” from Covenant Books author Albert G. Thayer is an enlightening read inspired by the author’s time while stationed in Germany that explores a variety of different Christmas traditions celebrated by the German people, ending with New Year’s Eve celebrations the author has enjoyed while living in Texas.
Sabinal, TX, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Albert G. Thayer, a retired Texas State Civil Servant who worked in the timber industry prior to enlisting in the US Army, has completed his new book, “Christmas for a Fish Out of Water”: a riveting look at how Germans celebrate Christmas to help any Americans overseas in Germany become better acquainted with foreign holiday celebrations.
“The different customs and activities at Christmas in another country or another part of the USA can make a person feel like a fish out of water,” writes Thayer. “This book will get American exchange students and soldiers serving in Germany back in the swim of things and no longer feel like a fish out of water. The book covers St. Boniface, who, according to legend, started the Christmas-tree custom and explained why his statue has a dagger in his Bible. It tells of St. Nicolas in Bavaria coming in early December and not on Christmas Eve. Also, it tells of Three Kings Day almost two weeks after Christmas. It goes on to elaborate about ‘Silent Night,’ ending with a description of black-eyed peas on New Year’s in Texas. No mystery is solved here, but much is demystified for an American reader.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Albert G. Thayer’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s time stationed in Germany, and how he learned to appreciate and celebrate different German traditions during the Christmas holiday. With vibrant artwork to help bring Thayer’s writings to life, “Christmas for a Fish Out of Water” is the perfect read for anyone interested in learning new ways to celebrate the Christmas season.
Readers can purchase “Christmas for a Fish Out of Water” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The different customs and activities at Christmas in another country or another part of the USA can make a person feel like a fish out of water,” writes Thayer. “This book will get American exchange students and soldiers serving in Germany back in the swim of things and no longer feel like a fish out of water. The book covers St. Boniface, who, according to legend, started the Christmas-tree custom and explained why his statue has a dagger in his Bible. It tells of St. Nicolas in Bavaria coming in early December and not on Christmas Eve. Also, it tells of Three Kings Day almost two weeks after Christmas. It goes on to elaborate about ‘Silent Night,’ ending with a description of black-eyed peas on New Year’s in Texas. No mystery is solved here, but much is demystified for an American reader.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Albert G. Thayer’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s time stationed in Germany, and how he learned to appreciate and celebrate different German traditions during the Christmas holiday. With vibrant artwork to help bring Thayer’s writings to life, “Christmas for a Fish Out of Water” is the perfect read for anyone interested in learning new ways to celebrate the Christmas season.
Readers can purchase “Christmas for a Fish Out of Water” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories