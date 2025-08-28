Author Warren Everett Barrett’s New Book, “Millennium: And Other Poetic Ponderings by an Incurable Optimist,” is a Stirring Collection of Poems from the Author’s Soul
Recent release “Millennium: And Other Poetic Ponderings by an Incurable Optimist” from Covenant Books author Warren Everett Barrett is a compelling and heartfelt assortment of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the author’s experiences, offering a candid look through the author’s worldview and opinions on the world around him.
Port Angeles, WA, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Warren Everett Barrett, a father of three who lives in Port Angeles, Washington with his wife, and enjoys country music and writing poetry, has completed his new book, “Millennium: And Other Poetic Ponderings by an Incurable Optimist”: a riveting assortment of poems exploring a variety of topics through the author’s lens.
Inspired by his life in the foothills of the Olympic mountains alongside his wife for the past forty-eight years, author Warren Everett Barrett shares his deepest thoughts and opinions through his gift of prose with “Millennium.” With each turn of the page, Barrett offers a glimpse into his experiences, trials, and reflections on the world and the human condition.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Warren Everett Barrett’s new book is a candid and emotionally riveting series that’s sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers can purchase “Millennium: And Other Poetic Ponderings by an Incurable Optimist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
