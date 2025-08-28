Author Warren Everett Barrett’s New Book, “Millennium: And Other Poetic Ponderings by an Incurable Optimist,” is a Stirring Collection of Poems from the Author’s Soul

Recent release “Millennium: And Other Poetic Ponderings by an Incurable Optimist” from Covenant Books author Warren Everett Barrett is a compelling and heartfelt assortment of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the author’s experiences, offering a candid look through the author’s worldview and opinions on the world around him.