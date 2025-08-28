Author Brandi D. Ledbetter’s New Book, "Where Did Mommy Go?" is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Who is Nervous About Missing His Mother on His First Day of School
Recent release “Where Did Mommy Go?” from Covenant Books author Brandi D. Ledbetter is a charming tale of a young boy named Oakland, who loves to spend time with his mother. But on his first day of school, Oakland will have to face his fears of being separated and discover all the joys and excitement that school can bring, all while knowing his mother is waiting for him at the end of the day.
Shelby, NC, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brandi D. Ledbetter, who resides in North Carolina with her partner-in-life, Russ, her toddler son, Oakie, and her two dogs, Scrappy and Little Scoot, has completed her new book, “Where Did Mommy Go?”: a stirring tale that follows a young boy who finds the courage to face a new experience as he heads off on his first day of school.
“Has the thought of the first day of school ever made you feel uneasy? Does your mind race and wonder who will be there, how will they act, or if you’ll enjoy yourself?” writes Ledbetter. “Sure, each new experience we endeavor for the first time can bring uncertainty. It’s in knowing that our family, friends, and caregivers will always be there for us that brings us much-needed reassurance.
“This story is based on a young boy named Oakland and his first day of school. He is a rambunctious little boy who is constantly on the go, loves to play with trucks, and has spent the first few years of his life at home with his mommy. School is a foreign idea to him riddled with curiosity, fear, adventure, and skepticism. While he wonders where his mommy has gone and when she will be back, he learns that his teachers and new friends help open him up to a whole new world where he can thrive. He learns that school offers him the chance to learn and play, and it is a place where he can be comfortable. He comes into his own and realizes that no matter what new experience comes his way, those who love him will always come back.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brandi D. Ledbetter’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to remind readers of all ages to always take a chance, be brave, and remember that loved ones will always be there to support them, even when far away. With colorful artwork to help bring Ledbetter’s story to life, “Where Did Mommy Go?” is sure to resonate with young readers who are facing a new experience or change in their life, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Where Did Mommy Go?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Has the thought of the first day of school ever made you feel uneasy? Does your mind race and wonder who will be there, how will they act, or if you’ll enjoy yourself?” writes Ledbetter. “Sure, each new experience we endeavor for the first time can bring uncertainty. It’s in knowing that our family, friends, and caregivers will always be there for us that brings us much-needed reassurance.
“This story is based on a young boy named Oakland and his first day of school. He is a rambunctious little boy who is constantly on the go, loves to play with trucks, and has spent the first few years of his life at home with his mommy. School is a foreign idea to him riddled with curiosity, fear, adventure, and skepticism. While he wonders where his mommy has gone and when she will be back, he learns that his teachers and new friends help open him up to a whole new world where he can thrive. He learns that school offers him the chance to learn and play, and it is a place where he can be comfortable. He comes into his own and realizes that no matter what new experience comes his way, those who love him will always come back.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brandi D. Ledbetter’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to remind readers of all ages to always take a chance, be brave, and remember that loved ones will always be there to support them, even when far away. With colorful artwork to help bring Ledbetter’s story to life, “Where Did Mommy Go?” is sure to resonate with young readers who are facing a new experience or change in their life, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Where Did Mommy Go?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories