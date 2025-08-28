Author Brandi D. Ledbetter’s New Book, "Where Did Mommy Go?" is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Who is Nervous About Missing His Mother on His First Day of School

Recent release “Where Did Mommy Go?” from Covenant Books author Brandi D. Ledbetter is a charming tale of a young boy named Oakland, who loves to spend time with his mother. But on his first day of school, Oakland will have to face his fears of being separated and discover all the joys and excitement that school can bring, all while knowing his mother is waiting for him at the end of the day.