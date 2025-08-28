Author Ronald Anthony’s New Book, “The War on Credit: A Combat Veteran's Guide to Credit Repair,” is a Comprehensive Guide to Understanding and Repairing One’s Credit

Recent release “The War on Credit: A Combat Veteran's Guide to Credit Repair” from Page Publishing author Ronald Anthony explores how one can take control of their finances and begin the process of improving their credit score. Based upon proven strategies, “The War on Credit” is a straightforward manual designed for anyone looking to improve their credit and financial situation.