Author Ronald Anthony’s New Book, “The War on Credit: A Combat Veteran's Guide to Credit Repair,” is a Comprehensive Guide to Understanding and Repairing One’s Credit
Recent release “The War on Credit: A Combat Veteran's Guide to Credit Repair” from Page Publishing author Ronald Anthony explores how one can take control of their finances and begin the process of improving their credit score. Based upon proven strategies, “The War on Credit” is a straightforward manual designed for anyone looking to improve their credit and financial situation.
New York, NY, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ronald Anthony, a loving husband and father who holds a bachelor’s degree in Internet system security, has completed his new book, “The War on Credit: A Combat Veteran's Guide to Credit Repair”: an enlightening guide to help readers looking to repair their credit score in order to achieve their financial goals.
Author Ronald Anthony currently serves as a postmaster in Bailey, North Carolina, working diligently for the United States Postal Service. He is also a proud, honorably discharged army combat veteran, having served his country with honor and distinction. His time in the military instilled in him essential qualities such as discipline, leadership, and an unwavering commitment, which he now applies to his work at the USPS daily.
“‘The War on Credit’ is a comprehensive guide designed to help readers navigate and conquer the complexities of credit repair,” writes Ronald. “The book serves as a practical manual, providing essential insights into the fundamentals of credit along with strategic, battle-tested tactics for improving credit scores. It aims to empower individuals to take control of their financial destinies by offering straightforward advice and actionable steps to achieve credit success.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald Anthony’s engaging guidebook will take readers through the essentials of understanding credit, along with the various proven methods to repairing it over time. Through sharing his writing, Ronald hopes to inspire his readers to work towards their financial goals, helping them to overcome whatever obstacles they may be facing along the way to finding economic freedom.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “The War on Credit: A Combat Veteran's Guide to Credit Repair” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
