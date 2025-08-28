Author Angela Zurzola’s New Book, "Perfectly Misunderstood," is a Compelling Account That Documents the Trials and Triumphs from Throughout the Author’s Life

Recent release “Perfectly Misunderstood” from Page Publishing author Angela Zurzola is a stirring and heartfelt autobiographical account that explores the struggles the author has endured in living with mental health challenges, how she has adapted to each of her trials in order to survive, and her personal observations and reflections along each step of the way.