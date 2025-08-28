Author Angela Zurzola’s New Book, "Perfectly Misunderstood," is a Compelling Account That Documents the Trials and Triumphs from Throughout the Author’s Life
Recent release “Perfectly Misunderstood” from Page Publishing author Angela Zurzola is a stirring and heartfelt autobiographical account that explores the struggles the author has endured in living with mental health challenges, how she has adapted to each of her trials in order to survive, and her personal observations and reflections along each step of the way.
New York, NY, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Angela Zurzola, who resides in Connecticut and currently teaches special education, has completed her new book, “Perfectly Misunderstood”: a fascinating memoir that explores the trials and tribulations of life, especially revolving around disabilities.
“This is about a love for living, with a side of some nice lyrics,” writes Zurzola. “I am not preaching how to think differently, especially when it comes to accepting the unknown. I am sharing my thoughts and opinions of my personal life and observations in my career as a special education teacher for seventeen years.
“Sometimes we don’t get to pick our book of choice. It chooses you! No one needs to be a legend. It is the reality. Period. Accept it. Just leave a positive footprint.”
Published by Page Publishing, Angela Zurzola’s enthralling account is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience found within the human spirit. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Perfectly Misunderstood” weaves an intricate and stirring tapestry that will leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Perfectly Misunderstood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
