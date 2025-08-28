Author T. Ryder’s New Book, "When Loving You Is Not Enough," is a Series of Romantic Poems Inspired by the Incredible Love the Author Had for a Special Woman in His Life
Recent release “When Loving You Is Not Enough” from Page Publishing author T. Ryder is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of romantic poems inspired over the years by the random creative spark of romance the author has felt for a specific woman in his life. Now sharing these poems with the world, Ryder aims to inspire others to accept and pursue love in all its many forms.
New York, NY, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T. Ryder, a loving father and grandfather who worked fulltime in his profession as an independent financial advisor, has completed his new book, “When Loving You Is Not Enough”: a beautiful collection of poems and ruminations inspired by the author’s pursuit of love and the intense romance he felt for a specific woman in his life.
“When Loving You Is Not Enough” was created by a “gift” of spontaneous creativity motivated by the passion ingrained in the author’s soul for the love of one woman. Rather than sitting down to intentionally write a poem for her, he would be struck with overwhelming romantic energy and creativity that would lead him to write his feelings down as a poem. Whether in bed, driving down the road, working on a professional project, or sitting having a meal, T. Ryder would make sure to share his emotions through his gift of prose.
Published by Page Publishing, T. Ryder’s enthralling series is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on this deeply personal and poignant series exploring the incredible depths that love can achieve within one’s soul. Emotionally candid and honest, “When Loving You Is Not Enough” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “When Loving You Is Not Enough” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
