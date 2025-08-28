Author Dr. Sunday D. Kerobo’s New Book, "The Journey to Empowerment: Building Resilience in the Face of Adversity," is a Stirring Memoir of Trials to Triumph

Recent release “The Journey to Empowerment: Building Resilience in the Face of Adversity” from Page Publishing author Dr. Sunday D. Kerobo is a compelling and deeply personal account that follows the author as he reflects upon his life’s journey in navigating countless struggles and setbacks to find success, as well as the valuable lessons he learns along the way that have come to define him.