Author Dr. Sunday D. Kerobo’s New Book, "The Journey to Empowerment: Building Resilience in the Face of Adversity," is a Stirring Memoir of Trials to Triumph
Recent release “The Journey to Empowerment: Building Resilience in the Face of Adversity” from Page Publishing author Dr. Sunday D. Kerobo is a compelling and deeply personal account that follows the author as he reflects upon his life’s journey in navigating countless struggles and setbacks to find success, as well as the valuable lessons he learns along the way that have come to define him.
Milwakee, WI, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Sunday D. Kerobo, the MD/CEO of Kero Global LENDAS Limited who currently resides in Wisconsin with his family, has completed his new book, “The Journey to Empowerment: Building Resilience in the Face of Adversity”: a riveting autobiographical account that follows the author’s life story, revealing how one can transform their life no matter what challenges or trials they may be facing.
After relocating to the United States from Nigeria, Dr. Sunday D. Kerobo pursued his dream of becoming a health-care professional, earning his nursing degree and later obtaining a PhD in public health. In addition to his professional achievements, the author’s work through the Dr. Kerobo & Gloria Foundation allows him to passionately advocate for health-care access, elderly support, and educational scholarships across Africa, embodying his belief that everyone deserves a chance to thrive.
In “The Journey to Empowerment: Building Resilience in the Face of Adversity,” Dr. Sunday D. Kerobo offers an inspiring guide to finding resilience and inner strength. This book explores how, even when facing hardship and unexpected challenges, we can transform struggles into steppingstones toward growth, purpose, and success.
Filled with practical tools, heartfelt insights, and real-life stories, this book encourages readers to turn their setbacks into sources of strength. Each chapter dives into simple but powerful ways to build mental toughness, stay motivated, and create positive change in both personal and community life.
“We are all on our own unique journeys. Yours may look very different from mine,” writes Dr. Kerobo. “But no matter where you are in life, I believe the lessons I’ve learned can help you find your own path forward. Adversity is not something we can avoid, but it is something we can conquer. And when we do, we not only empower ourselves but also open the door for others to do the same.
“As you read through this book, I invite you to reflect on your own journey. Think about the challenges you’ve faced, the setbacks you’ve endured, and the lessons you’ve learned along the way. My hope is that through these pages, you’ll find not only inspiration but practical tools to help you build resilience, find your purpose, and, ultimately, empower others as you continue on your path.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Sunday D. Kerobo’s enlightening series will help readers discover how to overcome self-doubt and build a mindset that empowers them, use inner resources to face challenges head-on, turn personal struggles into foundations for resilience, find support through community and create a culture of encouragement, and make small steps that lead to big, lasting change.
With easy-to-follow guidance, “The Journey to Empowerment” will provide the tools required for readers to find strength during tough times and show them how to create a fulfilling life, no matter the obstacles. It’s a book for anyone ready to redefine their life by resilience, personal growth, and the courage to keep moving forward.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Journey to Empowerment: Building Resilience in the Face of Adversity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
