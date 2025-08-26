Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Kissed the Girls," by Anthony Silman
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Kissed the Girls – high-level corruption and revenge drama by Anthony Silman.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About Kissed the Girls:
Rich and powerful, he has his pick of the cutest recruits. But when he makes them cry, they come out to fight.
He's a callous lecher, a violating predator protected by power, wealth and a web of high-level corruption. Osiris Omar has always evaded the law, forcing his young, pretty victims to stay silent.
Until a high court judge can no longer watch a monster get away with his terrible abuse.
He risks all to deliver his own form of justice. A law keeper becomes a lawbreaker to end the evil.
When he teams up with unlikely maverick avengers and two brave survivors of merciless assaults, an inspired, ingenious, dangerous strategy to destroy a devil is devised. When lives are in danger, when the law fails, when justice is blind, revenge sees red…
When justice fails, heroes break rules. Get your copy today and dare to enter the mind of a predator—and the fury of those who won’t stay silent.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (322 pages)
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.06 x 22.86 cm
ISBN-13 9781805880585 / 9781805880837
Kindle eBook ASIN B0FHQFRBGN
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/KTGIRLS
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About the Author
In the words of Tony Silman: “As with my previous books, this story is based on carefully researched reality. The story is drawn not only from the infamous predators in the USA and UK, but also from techniques, legal processes and real occurrences. So, while none of the events in this tale actually happened, they really could have! None of the people exist either, each character is a composite of both known and imagined people.
"I have taken cues from notable aspects of each of the most publicised offenders to illustrate the atrocities of such monsters and to question how powerful people seem to be able to ‘get away with it’ for so very long and at such awful human cost. We appear to be living through a time when victimising vulnerable females is increasing, not only by the maladjusted wealthy and privileged but in poorer local communities and even in schools. Public abuse and online ‘grooming’, a misnomer for hideous rape, is now epidemic and attracts, it seems, only a week law-enforcement deterrent.
"The essence of my stories is one of ‘comeuppance’, where the underdog can and does overcome violence, bullying and terrorising subversion. I hope that the fusion of fact and fiction conveys the depth of some of the social and technical threats we all face every day, from scams and misinformation to abuse of power, unchecked by variable levels of justice. But most of all, I hope you enjoy reading this book and find it entertaining, amusing and even a little disturbing.”
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
2A Two Brewers House
Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
