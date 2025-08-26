Frank Mayer Manufactures Retail Displays for Kreg Tool Company
Displays showcase Kreg’s new line of cordless power tools for woodworking projects.
Grafton, WI, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leading woodworking tools manufacturer Kreg Tool Company tapped Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. to design and produce retail displays to highlight the brand’s new line of Ionic Drive Power tools. The displays are found in independent specialty woodworking retailers across the United States and Canada.
Attached to a blue metal cart furnished by Kreg, the display features a laminated wood base panel and product pedestal with ten information cards educating customers about each tool. Security cables safeguards merchandise while still allowing shoppers to interact with the products.
A printed two-sided graphic panel advertises the Kreg brand while magnetic end and rail graphics underline marketing messages about the new tools.
“We are absolutely thrilled with how the displays came out and really appreciate the Frank Mayer team for their expertise pulling this project together, says Stan Sturtz, Director of Marketing at Kreg Tool Company. “The initial response from our retailers has been incredible and we cannot wait to begin seeing these pop up in stores this fall.”
About Kreg Tool Company
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, Kreg Tool Company creates solutions that give woodworkers and do-it-yourselfers the confidence to create their own projects, while helping to provide a sense of accomplishment upon completion. Kreg products are available throughout North America and in select international locations through local dealers, home centers, and online retailers. For more information or inspiration, visit kregtool.com or call 800-447-8638.
About Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
At Frank Mayer, we’re experts at delivering self-service engagement solutions. In short, we manufacture the tools you need to interact with your customers. Whether that’s an interactive kiosk that offers your guests autonomy and convenience or a retail display that moves your brand’s product, our core expertise is producing large-scale self-service programs tailored specifically to your needs.
Through impeccable design, an emphasis on custom solutions, and comprehensive support, Frank Mayer has enabled thousands of enterprise and growth-oriented brands to deliver successful kiosk and display programs to market. To learn more about our services, visit www.frankmayer.com.
