Brittany Lewis Joins as a Co-Producer on Perry Power’s Upcoming Film, “It Ends With Me”
New York, NY, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brittany Lewis, co-founder of Just Us Studio, has joined as a co-producer on "It Ends With Me," the debut screenplay from London-based entrepreneur, author, and actor Perry Power.
Based on true events, "It Ends With Me" follows Perry, a charismatic fitness coach whose father, Andy, dies at 48 after a lifetime battling hidden demons. Perry's investigation into his father’s secret alcoholism unearths a family truth that will force him to choose between protecting his perfect life and breaking the silence that killed his dad.
“This film is my deepest and most powerful achievement so far. The success the screenplay has had is a sign from the universe to continue on my path and keep following my intuition,” says Power.
Since 2018, Power has used his platform to help survivors of generational abuse break their silence. His video on social media, breaking his own silence, has been viewed over 50 million times. Now, Power is writing a film to reach even more survivors.
As a co-producer, Lewis will help shepherd the film through development and into production. “The whole reason I became a producer was to help stories that need to be told reach the entire world. Joining Perry on this project was an easy yes," says Lewis.
Production of “It Ends With Me” is slated for January 2026, with the team's ultimate goal to bring the finished film to international audiences, including a submission to the Cannes Film Festival.
