"Self Harm" Will Screen at the 2025 Silicon Beach Film Festival. TCL Chinese Theater. Tuesday September 9 at 7:30 PM.
The Magpie Film Company's Feature Film "Self Harm" will be screening Tuesday September 9th at the historic TCL Chinese theater as part of The Silicon Beach Film Festival.
Hollywood, CA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Magpie Film Company's Feature Film Self Harm will be screening Tuesday September 9th at the historic TCL Chinese theater as part of The Silicon Beach Film Festival.
Edward Gusts (Director) has stated that although he is deep in preproduction for his next film Haven; he would absolutely be in attendance. "When (Festival director) Peter Greene reached out to me to let me know we were accepted, I knew that I couldn't miss the opportunity to watch our weird little film screen at such a historic venue."
The Magpie Film Company is dedicated to filming gritty, story driven narratives without the use of "AI" and this film is it's flagship. Questioning the Western definition of success and corresponding consumerism; even in areas such as "Wellness" and "Health," Self Harm is a disturbing look at the possible results.
Self Harm will Screen on Tuesday September 9 at 7:30 pm
Film Block QQQ.
Tickets are available at https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/tickets
Edward Gusts (Director) has stated that although he is deep in preproduction for his next film Haven; he would absolutely be in attendance. "When (Festival director) Peter Greene reached out to me to let me know we were accepted, I knew that I couldn't miss the opportunity to watch our weird little film screen at such a historic venue."
The Magpie Film Company is dedicated to filming gritty, story driven narratives without the use of "AI" and this film is it's flagship. Questioning the Western definition of success and corresponding consumerism; even in areas such as "Wellness" and "Health," Self Harm is a disturbing look at the possible results.
Self Harm will Screen on Tuesday September 9 at 7:30 pm
Film Block QQQ.
Tickets are available at https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/tickets
Contact
The Magpie Film CompanyContact
Edward Gusts
949-307-6549
magpiefilmco.com
Edward Gusts
949-307-6549
magpiefilmco.com
Categories