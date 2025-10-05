Un-X Media Releases New Book About Extraterrestrial Technology by NASA Senior Flight Surgeon
Whistleblower Dr. Gregory Rogers comes forward to share what he witnessed at Cape Canaveral years ago that turned out to be ET technology.
Independence, MO, October 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- It is not often for U.S. Air Force and NASA senior flight surgeon to experience an event that shocks and mystifies him. However, that is what happened to Major (Doctor) Gregory Rogers in 1992. He first saw a flying saucer on a video feed to his location at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and then saw the writing on it that said U.S. Air Force and sported a U.S flight insignia on the craft. Keeping quiet about this event for 33 years, Dr. Rogers has now told his story on multiple podcast platforms and had his story told by Newsweek and the New York Post. In this book, he relates the strange incident, as well as other tales from his military career. His story is now being told to the American public and to all humans on the planet.
Dr. Gregory Rogers has served as a flight surgeon within the Department of Defense since 1984. He was initially stationed in West Germany during the Cold War days. As part of his duties, he assisted during the deployment of the nuclear Pershing II inter-regional ballistic missiles (IRBMs) to West Germany. He was solo-certified in the TH-55, but also flew the UH-1 Huey, the OH-58 Scout, and the AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter.
Being attached to NASA for support of the manned spaceflight program, he supported 31 space shuttle launches, 14 landings at Kennedy Space Center, and numerous rescue and contingency exercises at KSC. He authored the Transoceanic Abort Landing summary, and the Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility support documents for Department of Defense flight surgeons for their possible operations to rescue and treat the NASA astronauts.
Other publishers declined to publish this book due to the sensitive nature of the material.
The book was released on August 21, 2025, and is available at Amazon.com. Dr. Rogers is doing multiple interviews on podcasts and talk radio shows. He will be interviewed on Un-X News with Margie Kay on August 29 at 7 pm Eastern on the Un-X Network YouTube channel and all digital radio apps, and on Coast-to-Coast AM with Cheryll Jones and George Noory late night on August 28.
Dr. Rogers is available for interviews.
Contact: Margie Kay
President, Un-X Media
816-365-9492
Website: www.unxmedia.com
Email: kunxradio@gmail.com
Categories