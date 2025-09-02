Moodby Play Gains 4950 Clients in Two Months as Businesses Seek Royalty-Free Music Solutions
New York, NY, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- All-in-one platform eliminates legal complexities and reduces costs for restaurants, hotels, gyms, and retail businesses across 72 countries.
Moodby Play, serving 4950 businesses across 72 countries with 170+ curated playlists, combines radio functionality, streaming capabilities, and business management features into a single, cost-effective platform. The service addresses the complex legal and financial challenges businesses face when playing background music in commercial settings, with the strongest adoption in Poland due to strict regulations, while expanding rapidly in Germany and the UK.
Solving a Universal Business Challenge
For years, business owners have struggled with a fundamental problem: how to play appropriate background music in their restaurants, hotels, cafes, or gyms without navigating complex licensing requirements and bureaucratic obstacles. While consumers enjoy access to millions of songs through personal music streaming services, businesses face an entirely different set of rules and costs.
When music plays in a commercial setting, it becomes a "public performance" under copyright law, requiring business owners to pay royalties to artists, musicians, and record labels. This creates a complex web of licensing agreements, regular reporting requirements, and additional fees on top of streaming service subscriptions.
"Most business owners aren't prepared for the reality that playing a simple playlist in their cafe requires extensive legal compliance," explains Sergei Cherniavsky, CEO of Moodby Play. "They want to focus on serving customers, not managing music licensing paperwork."
The Current Landscape: Expensive and Complex
Traditional solutions make businesses choose between expensive options and risky shortcuts. Professional DJ services and music agencies provide curated content but come with high costs and ongoing support. Radio includes unwanted advertisements and talk shows that don't align with the brand identity.
Many businesses resort to illegal workarounds – using personal streaming accounts or purchasing CDs and USB drives. This approach leads to compliance issues when administrative authorities conduct audits, resulting in significant fines and legal complications.
While traditional licensing costs €300+ monthly, legitimate music licensing creates a substantial burden for small family restaurants or retail chains already managing tight budgets.
Moodby Play: A Modern Solution
Moodby Play eliminates these challenges by providing a royalty-free service with 170+ playlists spanning 15 genres and 20+ business scenarios, from 8-hour to 60-hour continuous play. Unlike traditional streaming platforms that focus on individual tracks, Moodby Play centers on long-form thematic playlists.
The platform's music engineers create custom playlists based on client requests and playlist updates driven by client requests and listening analytics from the most popular stations. Businesses simply select the atmosphere that matches their brand, genre preference, or context, then let the music play.
"In today's world, technology allows businesses to create a musical atmosphere easily and quickly," says Anastasia Voronova, Product Manager at Moodby Play. "Unlike other solutions—which offer very limited, basic royalty-free music, charge complicated fees based on venue size, and don’t even have a proper app—Moodby Play is different. Businesses that get it say one thing: Finally, you’re here."
Business-Focused Features
Understanding the unique needs of commercial spaces, Moodby Play includes specialized business management tools:
Scheduling functionality for weekly and monthly programming
Multi-location management for chains and franchises
Staff access controls with role-based permissions
Remote playback control across multiple venues simultaneously
These features ensure businesses can maintain a consistent atmosphere management without constant manual intervention.
Complete Legal Compliance Without the Complexity
Moodby Play's royalty-free model eliminates licensing fees entirely while traditional licensing costs €300+ monthly. The platform respects artist and songwriter rights while providing businesses with a legitimate, affordable solution.
"We've created the service that business owners have been dreaming about," states Sergey Chernyavsky. "No royalty payments, no legal violations, no compromising on music quality – just 170+ professionally curated playlists in a modern player designed specifically for commercial use."
Availability and Access
Moodby Play is currently available for desktop and mobile devices, with flexible subscription plans tailored to different business sizes and needs. The platform serves restaurants, hotels, retail stores, gyms, and other commercial spaces, with the strongest adoption in Poland due to strict regulations, expanding rapidly in Germany and the UK.
About Moodby Play
Moodby Play provides royalty-free music solutions for commercial spaces across 72 countries, serving 4950+ clients with 150+ professionally curated playlists. By combining royalty-free music, professional curation, and business management tools, the platform eliminates the legal complexities and high costs traditionally associated with commercial music use. The company's mission is to help businesses create the perfect atmosphere for their customers without the administrative burden of traditional music licensing.
Media Availability
Sergei Cherniavsky (CEO) and Anastasia Voronova (Product Manager) are available for interviews about commercial music licensing trends and the company's rapid European expansion.
Media Contact:
Corporate mail: support@moodby.com
Anastasia Voronova: nastyav@moodby.com
Site: moodby.com
Press inquiries welcome for additional data and executive interviews.
