Lightning Motorcycles Customer Calls Ride “Far More Relaxing” Than New Automatic BMWs
Hollister, CA, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lightning Motorcycles, a pioneer in high-performance electric motorcycles, is spotlighting powerful new customer feedback that redefines the premium riding experience.
In an unsolicited testimonial, a rider who recently test-drove one of BMW’s latest automatic, clutch-less motorcycles praised Lightning for a ride that is calmer, more effortless, and more refined:
“I’m thrilled. Having just tried one of the new automatic, clutch-less BMWs, I can testify that the Lightning is far more relaxing to drive. And the peace and quiet is so special—just listening to the wind and the suspension…”
The feedback directly reflects Lightning’s core philosophy: using elite engineering to simplify the ride, not complicating it. With a direct-drive electric powertrain, Lightning eliminates clutches, gears, and engine vibration. This unlocks a smoother, more immersive connection to the open road by removing noise and complexity.
"This is exactly the kind of feedback we work for," said Richard Hatfield, CEO of Lightning Motorcycles. "Our mission has always been to deliver the world’s best riding experience. When you strip away the unnecessary noise and distractions, what remains is something profound - a focused, peaceful, and ultimately more enjoyable ride. That’s the Lightning difference."
By harmonizing cutting-edge technology with rider-first design, Lightning demonstrates that true innovation isn’t about complexity, it’s about creating the most engaging, intuitive, and rewarding riding experience possible.
About Lightning Motorcycles
Lightning Motorcycles, based in San Jose, California, manufactures high-performance electric motorcycles, including the world-record-setting LS-218 and the consumer-focused Strike. Lightning is dedicated to building the fastest, most advanced, and most efficient electric motorcycles in the world, demonstrating that electric vehicles can offer a superior riding experience.
Media Contact:
Lightning PR Team
info@lightningmotorcycle.com
web site: lightningmotorcycle.com
