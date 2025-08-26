Taste of Nature, Inc. Launches Hello Kitty® Gummi Treats and Cotton Candy Line
The Global Icon Brings Her Sweet Charm to Candy Aisles Across North America
Santa Monica, CA, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sanrio's beloved global icon Hello Kitty is taking over the candy aisles with a delightful duo of new treats: Hello Kitty Gummi Treats and Hello Kitty Cotton Candy. These fun and flavorful items bring the world-famous charm of Hello Kitty to two of the fastest growing candy categories.
Now fans of all ages can enjoy her sweetness in a new and edible way, perfect for concession stands, everyday snacking, gifting and sharing with friends.
Hello Kitty Gummi Treats are available in both fruity and sour varieties, offered in 5oz peg bags as well as 3.1oz theatre boxes plus a convenient Floor Display for easy "in and outs." Meanwhile, Hello Kitty Cotton Candy comes in a delicious cherry-strawberry flavor and is available in clip strips, printed punch out cases and a large-format 48 count floor display.
"We're excited to introduce Hello Kitty into these beloved formats," said Scott Samet, President at Taste of Nature, Inc. "She continues to transcend generations and cultures and now candy lovers everywhere can experience her in two fun and flavorful ways."
Please visit www.candyasap.com for more information.
To place an order, please contact your local broker or email info@candyasap.com
Contact
Taste of Nature, Inc.Contact
Scott Samet
310-396-4433
www.candyasap.com
Multimedia
Categories