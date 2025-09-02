Nicole Garcia Launches “Unlearn the Trauma” Podcast to Open Honest Conversations About Life After Trauma
Unlearn the Trauma, hosted by survivor Nicole Garcia, explores life after childhood trauma through raw storytelling, reflection, and dark humor—creating space for survivors to feel seen, understood, and empowered.
Oak Park, MI, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unlearn the Trauma, a new weekly podcast hosted by survivor, advocate, and storyteller Nicole Garcia, premiered with raw storytelling, honest reflection, and moments of dark humor. The show explores the ongoing reality of life after childhood trauma.
Garcia, who lost her mother in a high-profile double homicide at age five and courageously testified in court against her parent at just six years old, brought an unparalleled perspective to the conversation around trauma.
“When the adults disappeared, I learned to survive in ways no child should ever have to. This podcast is about what survival leaves behind, and how we learn to live with it,” said Garcia.
Unlike conversations that stop at the traumatic event, Unlearn the Trauma dives into what comes next: the triggers that resurface years later, the grief that lingers, and the struggle to feel safe, loved, and whole again.
Nicole Garcia has established herself as both a survivor and an advocate, committed to reshaping how we talk about trauma and healing. Drawing from her lived experience and her gift for honest storytelling, she delivers a rare combination of advocacy and authenticity with Unlearn the Trauma, creating a space where survivors feel both seen and understood.
The premiere episode launched on Sunday, August 24, 2025, with new episodes now releasing every Monday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.
Unlearn the Trauma is made for survivors, supporters, and anyone drawn to authentic storytelling in mental health, personal growth, and resilience.
Content Note
This podcast includes discussions of childhood trauma and survival. Listener discretion is advised.
Visual Assets
Podcast cover art, host photos, and a media kit are available upon request.
Listeners can catch new episodes every Monday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. Following, subscribing, and leaving a review helps support the show and ensures more survivors feel seen.
Garcia, who lost her mother in a high-profile double homicide at age five and courageously testified in court against her parent at just six years old, brought an unparalleled perspective to the conversation around trauma.
“When the adults disappeared, I learned to survive in ways no child should ever have to. This podcast is about what survival leaves behind, and how we learn to live with it,” said Garcia.
Unlike conversations that stop at the traumatic event, Unlearn the Trauma dives into what comes next: the triggers that resurface years later, the grief that lingers, and the struggle to feel safe, loved, and whole again.
Nicole Garcia has established herself as both a survivor and an advocate, committed to reshaping how we talk about trauma and healing. Drawing from her lived experience and her gift for honest storytelling, she delivers a rare combination of advocacy and authenticity with Unlearn the Trauma, creating a space where survivors feel both seen and understood.
The premiere episode launched on Sunday, August 24, 2025, with new episodes now releasing every Monday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.
Unlearn the Trauma is made for survivors, supporters, and anyone drawn to authentic storytelling in mental health, personal growth, and resilience.
Content Note
This podcast includes discussions of childhood trauma and survival. Listener discretion is advised.
Visual Assets
Podcast cover art, host photos, and a media kit are available upon request.
Listeners can catch new episodes every Monday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. Following, subscribing, and leaving a review helps support the show and ensures more survivors feel seen.
Contact
Unlearn the TraumaContact
Nicole Garcia
248-910-4684
unlearnthetrauma.com
Nicole Garcia
248-910-4684
unlearnthetrauma.com
Categories