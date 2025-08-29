Author Diane Hovi Lymberopoulos’s New Book, "Petey's Puppy," is a Stirring Tale of a Young Man Who Discovers a New Best Friend in the Form of a Lost Dog at a Gas Station
Recent release “Petey's Puppy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Diane Hovi Lymberopoulos is a charming and heartfelt story that follows a young man who discovers a lost puppy while at a gas station. Shocked by his discovery, Petey soon develops a bond with this puppy and decides it is his duty to care for his new canine pal.
Glen Oaks, NY, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diane Hovi Lymberopoulos, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who currently resides in New York City, has completed her new book, “Petey's Puppy”: a moving and tender story about the author’s son, Petey, and a lost puppy who ultimately find each other and form a beautiful bond together.
“Anyone who reads it will cheer and love the kid in this heartfelt story,” writes Lymberopoulos. “‘Petey’s Puppy’ is a deeply moving book and can remind us how a dog can touch our lives so deeply. It’s an inspiring true story of the love, courage, and compassion of my son, Petey, who found him.
“This kid went above and beyond for this puppy. Once he looked at these sad puppy-dog eyes and saw how helpless he was, he said to himself, ‘What am I going to do? Who’s dog is this?’ A must-read story!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Diane Hovi Lymberopoulos’s engaging tale is inspired by true events, and will captivate hearts as young readers follow along on this delightful adventure of friendship. With colorful artwork to help bring Lymberopoulos’s story to life, “Petey’s Puppy” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Petey's Puppy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
