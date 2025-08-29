Author Diane Hovi Lymberopoulos’s New Book, "Petey's Puppy," is a Stirring Tale of a Young Man Who Discovers a New Best Friend in the Form of a Lost Dog at a Gas Station

Recent release “Petey's Puppy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Diane Hovi Lymberopoulos is a charming and heartfelt story that follows a young man who discovers a lost puppy while at a gas station. Shocked by his discovery, Petey soon develops a bond with this puppy and decides it is his duty to care for his new canine pal.