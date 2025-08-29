Author Melinda Nielsen’s New Book, "Cooking Up Si Bueno!" Tells the Fascinating Story of the Author’s Restaurant, Told Through Short Stories, Pictures, and Recipes

Recent release “Cooking Up Si Bueno!: A Cookbook and Story of a McCall, Idaho Restaurant Told Through Recipes, Pictures, and Memories” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Melinda Nielsen tells the story of the author’s Si Bueno Mexican Restaurant, sharing countless memories and recipes from her time operating the business in order to bring her beloved dishes into the homes of her readers.