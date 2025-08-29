Author Melinda Nielsen’s New Book, "Cooking Up Si Bueno!" Tells the Fascinating Story of the Author’s Restaurant, Told Through Short Stories, Pictures, and Recipes
Recent release “Cooking Up Si Bueno!: A Cookbook and Story of a McCall, Idaho Restaurant Told Through Recipes, Pictures, and Memories” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Melinda Nielsen tells the story of the author’s Si Bueno Mexican Restaurant, sharing countless memories and recipes from her time operating the business in order to bring her beloved dishes into the homes of her readers.
McCall, ID, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Melinda Nielsen has completed her new book, “Cooking Up Si Bueno!: A Cookbook and Story of a McCall, Idaho Restaurant Told Through Recipes, Pictures, and Memories”: an engaging cookbook that invites readers to discover the incredible dishes the author cooked up while running her Mexican restaurant, Si Bueno, bringing these unforgettable and mouth watering meals into their very own kitchens.
Coming from a family of ten in Southern California, there were always large meals to be made, and author Melinda Nielsen learned early on how to help with meal preparation, especially after her father passed away and her mother had to work. Sharing meals with friends and family continued to be such a happy and important part of her life. Throughout the years, she found herself working in restaurants from Arizona to Wyoming, following her husband’s flying career. She was determined to have her own restaurant and finally opened Si Bueno Mexican Restaurant in 1978. After running Si Bueno Restaurant for forty-one years, she has accumulated hundreds of recipes and many stories. With so many memories and notes stored in her head, a short “story recipe” book seemed to be the best way to fulfill those requests, and thus “Cooking Up Si Bueno!” was born.
“Unlike cookbooks that end up on the shelf, [I want] this to be left out on the kitchen counter and worn out by happy cooks!” shares Nielsen. “The goal is to make cooking up some Mexican dishes easier and inspire confidence to try recipes at home that some people normally don’t attempt. Along with recipes, there are stories and history of the restaurant, from its humble beginnings to closing day. Readers will find helpful hints, pictures of food and even family preparing meals, and some original artwork from Si Bueno days.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Melinda Nielsen’s cookbook will bring vibrant memories and delectable recipes to life with each turn of the page, offering readers the chance to recreate each of the author’s mouthwatering dishes alongside heartfelt reflections of her time serving her community in Si Bueno.
Readers who wish to experience this tasteful and informative book can purchase "Cooking Up Si Bueno!: A Cookbook and Story of a McCall, Idaho Restaurant Told Through Recipes, Pictures, and Memories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
