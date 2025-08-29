Author Eric Caldwell’s New Book, "Charmez: Battle of the Mythical Items Book One," Centers Around One Young Man’s Quest to Save His World from Dark Magic

Recent release “Charmez: Battle of the Mythical Items Book One” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Eric Caldwell is a thrilling and engaging fantasy novel that centers around Axel, a young man whose family crafts special tools that can be used to harness magic. But when these tools fall into the hands of dark magic users, Axel must steal these charms back while also being hunted himself.