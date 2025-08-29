Author Eric Caldwell’s New Book, "Charmez: Battle of the Mythical Items Book One," Centers Around One Young Man’s Quest to Save His World from Dark Magic
Recent release “Charmez: Battle of the Mythical Items Book One” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Eric Caldwell is a thrilling and engaging fantasy novel that centers around Axel, a young man whose family crafts special tools that can be used to harness magic. But when these tools fall into the hands of dark magic users, Axel must steal these charms back while also being hunted himself.
Punta Gorda, FL, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eric Caldwell has completed his new book, “Charmez: Battle of the Mythical Items Book One”: a riveting story of one young hero’s quest to retrieve the special magical charms his family has created from the hands of those who wish to abuse their powers for evil.
“This is the tale of Axel Charmez,” shares Caldwell. “In his world, magic exists and is used by the public through items called charms. The Charmez family manufactures and sells these items. When these powerful items end up in the wrong hands, Axel must fight to save innocent lives from the greed of the dark minds who misuse magic. With the help of his friends, he must save Lenium City from the chaos that has consumed it. Mysterious figures have been pursuing Axel, causing him to have a fair dose of paranoia. With little sleep or preparation, he’s hunted for a certain item that he possesses.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Eric Caldwell’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Axel’s journey to save his world while dodging those who have set their sights on him. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Charmez: Battle of the Mythical Items Book One” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Charmez: Battle of the Mythical Items Book One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories