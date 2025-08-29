Gilbert Gonzalez’s Newly Released "Tender Years" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Divine Encounters, Childhood Wonder, and the Search for Truth
“Tender Years” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gilbert Gonzalez is a deeply personal spiritual memoir sharing miraculous childhood experiences, divine visions, and lifelong reflections on the presence of God through trials, revelations, and redemption.
New York, NY, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tender Years,” a moving and vividly detailed memoir of a young boy’s search for God and the powerful, often mysterious ways in which faith is revealed, is the creation of published author, Gilbert Gonzalez.
Gilbert Gonzalez shares, “I’m sixty-four years old now. I wrote this book to cast away any doubt about where God is. He’s within you. On September 11, 2001, also known as 9/11, I heard the cries of people asking, “Where is God?” I called to the Lord, “Where are You?” The Lord did not answer me. As I went outside, I looked up into the sky. I saw one cloud in the sky. As I looked, it took the shape of a throne with one step, and it stood empty. Now I know where the Lord wasn’t.
I was about five years old when God and I met. God said to me, “Pick any place in your mom’s yard where you can call Me, and I will answer you.” I wanted to go up to the hills to call God, but He said to me, “I have to listen to your mother’s rule, meaning whatever is binding on earth will be binding in heaven.” So I picked a place where the ground rose up like a small hill. This is where I will call you from. To all those, remember: prayer works. Fervent prayer is just as important.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gilbert Gonzalez’s new book is a compelling spiritual testimony reminding readers that God walks with us, even when we don’t fully understand the journey.
Consumers can purchase “Tender Years” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tender Years,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
