Dr. Mario Joseph’s Newly Released "Social Justice and Activism" is a Transformative Christian Perspective on Equity, Advocacy, and Lasting Change
“Social Justice and Activism” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Mario Joseph is a powerful resource that equips readers with biblical insights and practical tools to engage in meaningful social change. Drawing from scripture, history, and modern movements, this work empowers Christians and advocates alike to take action in their communities.
North Brunswick, NJ, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Social Justice and Activism”: a transformative Christian guide to understanding and engaging with the modern social justice movement. “Social Justice and Activism” is the creation of published author, Dr. Mario Joseph, a devoted Christian author and community leader whose life reflects a deep commitment to faith, family, and service. After marrying his wife Rolaine in 1993, he embraced Christianity and joined Bethel Baptist Church, where he has served in numerous leadership roles, including music, administration, and youth ministry. Academically accomplished, Dr. Mario holds multiple degrees and certifications in leadership, business, theology, and IT. He is also licensed to preach and is on the path to pastoral ordination. His life stands as a powerful example of spiritual growth, lifelong learning, and dedicated service.
Dr. Joseph shares, “In an era where the call for equity and justice rings louder than ever, Social Justice and Activism emerges as a crucial guide for understanding and participating in meaningful change. This compelling book offers readers an in-depth exploration of the principles and practices that define the social justice movement through the lens of Jesus Christ as the ultimate social justice activist blending historical context with contemporary analysis.
Whether you’re a Christian, a seasoned activist, a social sciences student, or someone seeking to make a positive impact, this book provides essential insights into the dynamics of power, privilege, and resistance. It covers many topics, including racial justice, environmental activism, and economic fairness, making it a comprehensive resource for anyone committed to building a fairer society.
With contributions from leading thinkers and activists, Social Justice and Activism informs and inspires action. The narratives presented within its pages highlight the challenges and triumphs of those fighting for justice, offering practical strategies and heartfelt encouragement.
By purchasing this book, you’re not just educating yourself—you’re joining a community of changemakers dedicated to creating a more just and equitable world. Social Justice and Activism is more than a read; it’s a call to action. Empower yourself with the knowledge and tools to advocate for justice in your community and beyond.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Mario Joseph’s new book serves as a timely and faith-rooted resource for individuals and groups seeking to align their advocacy with Christian values and make a real-world impact.
Consumers can purchase “Social Justice and Activism” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Social Justice and Activism,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith Publishing
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
