Loveforce International Closes Loveforce Summer with the Release of New Music by Ami Cannon and Bobby Long

On Friday, August 29th, Loveforce International will bring its Loveforce Summer to a close with the release of two new Digital Music Singles. One is by Ami Cannon and the other is by Bobby Long.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 29th, Loveforce International will bring its Loveforce Summer to a close with the release of two new Digital Music Singles. One of the new single sis by Ami Cannon. The other new single is by Bobby Long.
Ami Cannon’s “Life Is A Promise Life Is A Dream” is a positive, uplifting, Jazzy song about the indomitability of the human spirit. It is an inspirational Pop Singer-Songwriter song in a Tin Pan Alley or Broadway Musical kind of way. Lyrically it is somewhat spiritual and captures resiliency and the power of a positive outlook.
Using only a drum kit and an electric guitar, Bobby Long, in his latest Digital Music Single entitled “Scorched Earth”, creates a sonic tour de force. The beat is fierce and the guitar highly energetic. Scorched earth clocks in at almost five minutes but listening to it, can feel more like two.
“These last two Digital Music Single releases really close our Loveforce Summer in grand style,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While Ami Cannon’s single is a tribute to the indomitability of the human spirit, Bobby Long’s single creates a sonic force that brings Indie Alternative Instrumental Rock to a whole new level,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
