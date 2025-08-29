Rev. Jeff Wilkinson’s Newly Released "Theography" is an Uplifting Exploration of Faith, Grace, and God’s Presence in Everyday Beauty
“Theography: A Rediscovery of the Wonder of Creation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Jeff Wilkinson offers readers a heartfelt reminder to recognize God’s love and handiwork in the midst of life’s challenges and joys.
Edmond, OK, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Theography: A Rediscovery of the Wonder of Creation”: an inspiring reflection on seeing God’s goodness in a broken world. “Theography: A Rediscovery of the Wonder of Creation” is the creation of published author, Rev. Jeff Wilkinson, a certified chaplain and Oklahoma State University graduate, who lives in Oklahoma City with his wife, Lowry, and enjoys a blended family of five children and three grandchildren. He works in sales, serves on the ministry team at Ebenezer Baptist Church under Reverend Derrick Scobey, and is also a musician and songwriter with three released songs available on major streaming platforms. His hobbies include playing guitar, writing music, riding motorcycles, and fishing. A Christian since 1987, Rev. Jeff answered his call to ministry in 2021, embracing his belief that faith should be simple and centered on loving God and others without judgment.
Rev. Wilkinson shares, “The idea for this book originated in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. My wife, Lowry, and I were vacationing when we met a charming European couple. We were poolside under the palm trees when the conversation turned to spiritual matters. The gentleman, I believe his name was Peter, informed me that he didn’t believe in God. How could so much evil exist in the world if there was a God?
I was considering my reply when we both heard a small child laughing and giggling in the pool. We both smiled, and I started looking around. We were sitting under a palm tree, watching the ocean, enjoying each other’s company. It occurred to me that if we are going to blame God for the bad things of this world, we have to give Him credit for the good.
I believe that God intervened with my response to that gentleman. I’m certainly not wise enough to come up with that response on my own. It made me reflect on my own life. I was not living the kind of life that honors God at that time. God patiently teaches us. He also forgives guys like me who had fallen away. The Lord drew me back to Him. He also led me to a pastor and church that have helped me grow into my ministry and calling.
I pray this little book will help us all recognize that God loves us, even in a fallen world. This fallen world still has sunsets, children laughing, and smiles from strangers. These are all good things that God uses to remind us that He is still around. He still loves all of humanity. He has proven that love to us through His son, Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Jeff Wilkinson’s new book invites readers to look beyond life’s trials and rediscover the beauty, joy, and divine presence woven into everyday experiences.
Consumers can purchase “Theography: A Rediscovery of the Wonder of Creation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Theography: A Rediscovery of the Wonder of Creation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
