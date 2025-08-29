David J. Conley’s New Book, "Kennedy Assassination in My Opinion," Offers Readers a Fascinating New Look Into the Unanswered Question Surrounding Jfk’s Assisination
Panorama City, CA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David J. Conley has completed his most recent book, “Kennedy Assassination in My Opinion”: a poignant and thought-provoking read that presents the author’s own theories and opinions on what truly happened when John F. Kennedy was assassinated, shedding a new light on the events of the infamous moment.
“In this book, there’s a little bit about me to show you that I know what I’m talking about and why I am writing this book,” writes Conley. “Next is about Joseph Kennedy, the father of John Kennedy. To know about John, you have to know about the past—that is, John F. Kennedy himself, before the assassination. Then came the day—the assassination. Now the good part is the story and the evidence. Next was who knew, followed by who was involved—the cover-up.
“Why am I writing this book? It has been many years, and people are still asking questions with no answers. Everybody with their opinions, who are supposedly experts in their fields, is not looking at the big picture. People want to know what really happened. After reading this, your opinion will probably be the same as mine.”
Published by Fulton Books, David J. Conley’s book will transport readers as they witness JFK’s assassination in a new way, offering a different perspective that will open their eyes. Expertly paced and enlightening, “Kennedy Assassination in My Opinion” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Kennedy Assassination in My Opinion” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
