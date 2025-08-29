Ed Formica’s New Book, "Mr. Tigglesworth's Funny Bunnies," Follows Three Bunny Siblings Who Head Off to Their Favorite Neighbor’s Yard to Play Baseball
Mason, OH, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ed Formica, an amateur musician who is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, as well as a member of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Association, has completed his most recent book, “Mr. Tigglesworth's Funny Bunnies”: a riveting and heartfelt story that follows the three Funny Bunnies as they spend a day playing baseball in the yard of their beloved neighbor, Mr. Tigglesworth.
“Three adorable Funny Bunnies—Olivia, James, and Mason—are excited because today is the day they go to their favorite neighbor Mr. Tigglesworth’s house for a fun-filled day,” shares Formica. “These three Funny Bunnies are siblings who love to visit Mr. Tigglesworth; he is always welcoming, and he enjoys their company and the happiness they bring him. On this sunny day, Olivia and Mason teach their little brother James Bunny how to play baseball and improve his skills. The bunnies love the excitement of the games, and they enjoy a few laughs at the same time playing baseball in Mr. Tigglesworth’s yard—a day they will not forget!”
Published by Fulton Books, Ed Formica’s book will put a smile on the face of young readers as they follow along on the adventures of the Funny Bunnies and their good old-fashioned sibling fun. With colorful artwork to help bring Formica’s story to life, “Mr. Tigglesworth’s Funny Bunnies” is sure to invite readers to revisit this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Mr. Tigglesworth's Funny Bunnies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
