Mikaela Brown’s New Book, "Who’s Up 1707 Dialene Lane?" is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Family That Must Unravel a Supernatural Mystery That Haunts Their New Home
New York, NY, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mikaela Brown, an avid lover of Apple technology and true crime podcasts who enjoys spending time with friends and family, as well as writing for her school’s newspaper, has completed her most recent book, “Who’s Up 1707 Dialene Lane?”: a riveting supernatural horror novel that centers around a family who discovers their new home is haunted by a presence that they must work to understand and remove before it’s too late.
“New town. New people. New surprises,” writes Brown. “In the chilling horror book ‘Who’s Up 1707 Dialene Lane?,’ a family’s fresh start in a new town takes a hair-raising turn as they uncover a spine-tingling secret lurking within the walls of their new home. Haunted by a ghostly presence, they must unravel the enigmatic past of their eerie abode before it unravels them. Amidst terrifying happenstances, enter the audacious and sharp-witted daughter, Diana, who adds an unexpected dynamic to their supernatural predicament. Suspense and supernatural encounters intertwine in this gripping tale that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the final, shiver-inducing revelation.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mikaela Brown’s book will shock and delight fans of the supernatural horror genre, delivering unique twists and surprises with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and engaging, “Who’s Up 1707 Dialene Lane?” promises to leave readers spellbound, leading them to a stunning conclusion they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Who’s Up 1707 Dialene Lane?” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“New town. New people. New surprises,” writes Brown. “In the chilling horror book ‘Who’s Up 1707 Dialene Lane?,’ a family’s fresh start in a new town takes a hair-raising turn as they uncover a spine-tingling secret lurking within the walls of their new home. Haunted by a ghostly presence, they must unravel the enigmatic past of their eerie abode before it unravels them. Amidst terrifying happenstances, enter the audacious and sharp-witted daughter, Diana, who adds an unexpected dynamic to their supernatural predicament. Suspense and supernatural encounters intertwine in this gripping tale that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the final, shiver-inducing revelation.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mikaela Brown’s book will shock and delight fans of the supernatural horror genre, delivering unique twists and surprises with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and engaging, “Who’s Up 1707 Dialene Lane?” promises to leave readers spellbound, leading them to a stunning conclusion they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Who’s Up 1707 Dialene Lane?” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories