2025 BizPitch Challenge Live Event to Showcase Local Businesses
SCORE Naples, FL, Chapter to host its first annual BizPitch Challenge, with a live pitch event to be held September 27, 2025. Eight local businesses will compete for $10,000 in prize money.
Naples, FL, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SCORE Naples invites the community to the 2025 Biz Pitch Challenge Live Event on Saturday, September 27, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Sugden Theatre in the Orange Blossom Collier County Library.
Modeled after the excitement of "Shark Tank," the BizPitch Challenge showcases local entrepreneurs as they present their business ideas to a panel of expert judges. Contestants will compete for cash prizes, valuable mentorship, and the opportunity to elevate their businesses to the next level.
"This event is about more than just winning," said Kathy Heldman, SCORE Naples executive chapter chair, "It’s about fostering innovation, building connections, and giving entrepreneurs a platform to be seen and heard."
Eight finalists have already been selected from dozens of applicants to the BizPitch Challenge and are working with individual mentors to build their pitch deck for this live final event. Judges will hear pitches and ask questions to determine the three top business ideas.
The panel of judges is comprised of local business leaders:
● Danielle Russo-Slugh is the Director of Fund Operations for the Tamiami Angel Funds.
● Mark Ryczek is Commercial Market President for Wintrust Community Bank.
● Dorian Zwierewicz is the Regional Director of the Florida Small Business Development Center at Florida Gulf Coast University (Florida SBDC at FGCU).
The eight finalists in the Naples BizPitch competition showcase an impressive array of innovative and impactful business ventures. From groundbreaking products that simplify everyday tasks to cutting-edge tech solutions for financial professionals, each entrepreneur brings a unique offering to the market. The group includes a dynamic media platform empowering the Hispanic community, a bold new culinary sauce that elevates home cooking, and a training method that transforms the way dogs and their owners connect. Also represented are ventures improving vehicle transport logistics, delivering expert behavioral support for children, and streamlining small business automation. These businesses reflect creativity, market awareness, and the potential to scale—all qualities that position them for exciting growth and success.
The public event will feature live pitches, judge feedback, and networking opportunities with local business leaders, mentors, and community supporters. The event includes a deli lunch. Attendees will gain insight into the entrepreneurial process while celebrating the creativity and drive of local business owners.
Event Details:
● When: Saturday, September 27, 2025 – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
● Where: Sugden Theatre – Orange Blossom Collier County Library, Naples, FL
● Cost: $18.00 – Registration required
About SCORE Naples
SCORE Naples is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering small business success through mentoring, workshops, and educational resources. As part of the national SCORE network supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), SCORE Naples has helped thousands of entrepreneurs thrive throughout Southwest Florida.
Disclaimer: The Collier County Public Library does not sponsor or endorse this program.
