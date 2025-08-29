Author Lin C. Capps’s New Book, "Emmy Finds a Forever Home," is a Heartfelt Story of a Dog Named Emmy Who Struggles to Find a Permanent Home and Family

Recent release “Emmy Finds a Forever Home” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lin C. Capps is a stirring tale inspired by true events that follows Emmy, a shelter dog who is thrilled when she is adopted by her first owner. But when her owner passes away, Emmy struggles as she is moved around on her journey to find her forever home.