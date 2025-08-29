Author Lin C. Capps’s New Book, "Emmy Finds a Forever Home," is a Heartfelt Story of a Dog Named Emmy Who Struggles to Find a Permanent Home and Family
Recent release “Emmy Finds a Forever Home” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lin C. Capps is a stirring tale inspired by true events that follows Emmy, a shelter dog who is thrilled when she is adopted by her first owner. But when her owner passes away, Emmy struggles as she is moved around on her journey to find her forever home.
Escondido, CA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lin C. Capps, a hospice grief counselor, has completed her new book, “Emmy Finds a Forever Home”: a moving story of a dog named Emmy who finds difficulties in finding a family that will become her permanent home.
“Emmy’s story begins in a shelter where she is adopted by her first owner,” writes Capps. “She’s excited, happy, and hopeful. For the first time, Emmy feels safe. However, the reality of life and loss sets Emmy on a journey of finding a permanent home. Do dogs have souls? Do they have thoughts and feelings? Emmy does!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lin C. Capps’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s experiences in her line of work, where she witnesses how vital animals were for patients nearing the end of life. This prompted her to adopt her pets and give them a loving home, including Emmy who has been her greatest challenge but has stayed the course.
Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Emmy Finds a Forever Home” is sure to resonate with dog lovers and anyone who has struggled with the loss of a loved one, helping them feel comfort through following along on Emmy’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Emmy Finds a Forever Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
