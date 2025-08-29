Author Richard Ohalloran’s New Book, "Eisenhower in the Hightower," is a Historical Fiction That Explores What Could Have Happened Had the US Lost WWII

Recent release “Eisenhower in the Hightower” from Covenant Books author Richard OHalloran is a compelling novel that ponders what might have happened if America had lost to Germany and Japan during the Second World War. As the US attempts to rally after their critical losses, the American militia is all that remains against the Axis Powers.