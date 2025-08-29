Author Richard Ohalloran’s New Book, "Eisenhower in the Hightower," is a Historical Fiction That Explores What Could Have Happened Had the US Lost WWII
Recent release “Eisenhower in the Hightower” from Covenant Books author Richard OHalloran is a compelling novel that ponders what might have happened if America had lost to Germany and Japan during the Second World War. As the US attempts to rally after their critical losses, the American militia is all that remains against the Axis Powers.
Lemont, IL, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard OHalloran, a native of Berwyn, Illinois, who studied at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and Columbia College, Chicago, has completed his new book, “Eisenhower in the Hightower”: a riveting historical fiction that follows what could have happened in the aftermath of World War II had America lost to the Nazis.
OHalloran writes, “What would have happened if the US had lost World War II to Germany and Japan? Could the US rally back?
“Let’s presume the US did lose World War II. We have an American militia locked and loaded as a second line of defense and offense. Are they up to the task?
“Furthermore, are there positive forces in the universe that allow our democracy to persevere? One of these forces is surely God! In God we trust! Could aliens be another one of those positive forces? Are aliens our allies?
“These questions will be answered in this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard OHalloran’s new book draws upon the author’s interests in history and government to weave a believable look at what the world would have become had Germany and Japan won the war, and the potential end of democracy.
Readers can purchase “Eisenhower in the Hightower” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
