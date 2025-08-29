Author John A. Bemenderfer’s New Book, “Is The Atonement Incomplete? A commentary,” Explores Comparison Between Christ’s Sacrifice and the Day of Atonement
Recent release “Is The Atonement Incomplete? A commentary” from Covenant Books author John A. Bemenderfer is a thought-provoking read that explores if Christ’s ultimate sacrifice on the cross during his crucifixion truly fulfilled the Day of Atonement promise, or if these two events were always meant to remain separate from each other.
DuPont, WA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John A. Bemenderfer has completed his new book, “Is The Atonement Incomplete? A commentary”: a unique and eye-opening look at the link between Christ’s crucifixion and the Day of Atonement, and whether or not these two events are meant to be understood as being the same or two separate individual processes.
A born-again Christian, author Bemenderfer has been studying Scripture since accepting Jesus as his Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday of 1963. He currently serves as an elder in his church and teaches adult Sunday school, occasionally preaches on Sunday, and is a discussion group leader with Bible Study Fellowship. His study of Scripture frequently raises questions of understanding, which leads him to do additional and deeper research into the subject. It is the additional research on the atonement, and the prompting of the Holy Spirit, that led to the writing of this book.
“Over the years, I had been taught by various sources that the process the chief priest went through in the tabernacle and the temple on the Day of Atonement was the same process that the Messiah would have to go through to complete God’s plan of salvation for humanity,” writes Bemenderfer. “When I read the description of Jesus’s crucifixion, it seemed to me, as a Christian, to be complete. After all, it was that description that had convinced me to make my conversion decision. It was only when I compared the two descriptions side by side that I discovered something was missing.
“Did that mean Jesus’s death on the cross did not complete the process of atonement? Was the plan of salvation incomplete? How could that be? God would not allow it. I had to investigate further.
“As I dug into the Scripture supporting the two events, it became obvious that the crucifixion description was different from the Day of Atonement process. Why would God allow it if the missing information was essential to salvation?”
Published by Covenant Books of Meadville, Pennsylvania, John A. Bemenderfer’s new book invites readers to reexamine the crucifixion, offering new light into whether Christ’s sacrifice was truly enough to atone for mankind and bring about salvation. Enlightening and deeply engaging, “Is The Atonement Incomplete?” is sure to serve as a vital guide for those seeking to further their understanding of the Day of Atonement and its connection to the promise of the Messiah.
Readers can purchase “Is The Atonement Incomplete? A commentary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories