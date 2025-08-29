Author John A. Bemenderfer’s New Book, “Is The Atonement Incomplete? A commentary,” Explores Comparison Between Christ’s Sacrifice and the Day of Atonement

Recent release “Is The Atonement Incomplete? A commentary” from Covenant Books author John A. Bemenderfer is a thought-provoking read that explores if Christ’s ultimate sacrifice on the cross during his crucifixion truly fulfilled the Day of Atonement promise, or if these two events were always meant to remain separate from each other.