Author Joe Harvey’s New Book, “Living Our Life for Christ: Where Our Gratitude and God's Grace Meet,” Explores How Christians Live Their Lives for Christ

Recent release “Living Our Life for Christ: Where Our Gratitude and God's Grace Meet” from Covenant Books author Joe Harvey is a compelling and thought-provoking read that explores how we are set apart from the day-to-day activities and mindset of a secular worldview to those of a Christian worldview.