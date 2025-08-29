Author Joe Harvey’s New Book, “Living Our Life for Christ: Where Our Gratitude and God's Grace Meet,” Explores How Christians Live Their Lives for Christ
Recent release “Living Our Life for Christ: Where Our Gratitude and God's Grace Meet” from Covenant Books author Joe Harvey is a compelling and thought-provoking read that explores how we are set apart from the day-to-day activities and mindset of a secular worldview to those of a Christian worldview.
New York, NY, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joe Harvey, a student of the Bible for over thirty-seven years, has completed his new book, “Living Our Life for Christ: Where Our Gratitude and God's Grace Meet”: a fascinating and compelling look at how Christians live their lives for Christ by seeking to follow his teachings and embracing God’s grace each and every day.
Since coming to faith in 1987, author Joe Harvey has studied the writings of numerous Bible teachers and his own independent study. These include, but are not limited to, Dr. James D. Kennedy, Dr. James Boice, Dr. RC Sproul, and more recently, Dr. Timothy Kelley. The author’s thirst for biblical truth and knowledge of God has not waned but only increased and gotten stronger over the years.
“This new book, ‘Living Our Life for Christ,’ explores who we are in Christ and how to live our life for him,” writes Harvey. “It is a companion to the first book, ‘Exploring the Christian Life in Christ’, which explores who we are as Christians. Both books are written to give clarity of who we are as Christians and what God requires of us.
“But most important, it seeks to meld together the point where the grace of God and our sinful nature meet with a heartfelt gratitude to humbly serve our Lord.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Harvey’s new book invites readers to explore what God requires of his Christian followers, and how one can live out God’s gift of faith through daily actions to honor their Lord and Savior. Eye-opening and enlightening, “Living Our Life for Christ” will undoubtedly serve as a vital resource for anyone seeking to further develop their relationship with Christ and explore what it means to truly live as a Christian.
Readers can purchase “Living Our Life for Christ: Where Our Gratitude and God's Grace Meet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
