Author Carl Hauser’s New Book, "Well, That's Just Nonsense," is a Series of Articles Written with Humor of People and Situations Met in Life, Including Himself & His Wife

Recent release “Well, That's Just Nonsense” from Covenant Books author Carl Hauser is a compelling series of articles written over the course of a decade that were written to promote the Sacramento Mountain Senior Center. These articles highlight the lives of the Sacramento Mountain seniors, as well as the volunteers who worked to make the senior center a place of community for all involved.