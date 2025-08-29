Author Carl Hauser’s New Book, "Well, That's Just Nonsense," is a Series of Articles Written with Humor of People and Situations Met in Life, Including Himself & His Wife
Recent release “Well, That's Just Nonsense” from Covenant Books author Carl Hauser is a compelling series of articles written over the course of a decade that were written to promote the Sacramento Mountain Senior Center. These articles highlight the lives of the Sacramento Mountain seniors, as well as the volunteers who worked to make the senior center a place of community for all involved.
Alamogordo, NM, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carl Hauser, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, has completed his new book, “Well, That's Just Nonsense”: a collection of articles written during the author’s time volunteering at the Sacramento Mountain Senior Center that describes the various characters he and his wife encountered throughout their volunteer service.
Author Carl Hauser was born and raised in the Kansas City area and, upon graduation from the University of Kansas, spent thirty-two years with the Post Office. In 2006, Carl and his wife Jo Ann moved to Cloudcroft, New Mexico, where they became very involved in the Sacramento Mountain Senior Center and the author volunteered as a homebound meal delivery driver. He also spent eight years as chairman of their board. Currently, Mr. Hauser is the Otero County Advisor to the Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging. The Worship Center, a very loving and caring church, is where he serves as a greeter.
“Even before we retired to the Sacramento Mountains, Jo Ann and I had always planned to volunteer in ways to help seniors,” writes Hauser. “It started by delivering meals to the homebound. Then I was asked to write articles to promote the senior center in the monthly paper. I also wanted to do it with humor, so much of my work is how I dealt with various events in my life. In a series of essays written over twelve years, I poked fun at myself, my wife Jo Ann, a number of the characters we delivered to, and our dear friends. The stories represent over fifty years of successes and failures. The Christian journey is not always easy. And my shortcomings are painfully obvious.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carl Hauser’s new book is a heartfelt look into the lives of the seniors of the Sacramento Mountains, offering a blend of sincerity and humor to bring their stories to life. Deeply personal and candid, “Well, That’s Just Nonsense” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, highlighting the important services and sense of community that senior centers across the country provide.
Readers can purchase “Well, That's Just Nonsense” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Carl Hauser was born and raised in the Kansas City area and, upon graduation from the University of Kansas, spent thirty-two years with the Post Office. In 2006, Carl and his wife Jo Ann moved to Cloudcroft, New Mexico, where they became very involved in the Sacramento Mountain Senior Center and the author volunteered as a homebound meal delivery driver. He also spent eight years as chairman of their board. Currently, Mr. Hauser is the Otero County Advisor to the Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging. The Worship Center, a very loving and caring church, is where he serves as a greeter.
“Even before we retired to the Sacramento Mountains, Jo Ann and I had always planned to volunteer in ways to help seniors,” writes Hauser. “It started by delivering meals to the homebound. Then I was asked to write articles to promote the senior center in the monthly paper. I also wanted to do it with humor, so much of my work is how I dealt with various events in my life. In a series of essays written over twelve years, I poked fun at myself, my wife Jo Ann, a number of the characters we delivered to, and our dear friends. The stories represent over fifty years of successes and failures. The Christian journey is not always easy. And my shortcomings are painfully obvious.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carl Hauser’s new book is a heartfelt look into the lives of the seniors of the Sacramento Mountains, offering a blend of sincerity and humor to bring their stories to life. Deeply personal and candid, “Well, That’s Just Nonsense” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, highlighting the important services and sense of community that senior centers across the country provide.
Readers can purchase “Well, That's Just Nonsense” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories