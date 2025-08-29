Author G. T. Bishop’s New Book, "Yet... I Believe," is a Powerful Series of Poems and Reflections That Invite Readers to Follow Along on the Author’s Life Journey
Recent release “Yet... I Believe: An Autobiography with Poems, Prayers, and Spiritual Insights” from Covenant Books author G. T. Bishop is a potent series that explores the trials and triumphs throughout the author’s life, revealing how her choices and her sense of faith have impacted her along the way.
Hawthorne, FL, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- G. T. Bishop, a homeless advocate since she was a teenager who has worked in six states and the District of Columbia, where she ran the country’s largest homeless shelter housing, has completed her new book, “Yet... I Believe: An Autobiography with Poems, Prayers, and Spiritual Insights”: a compelling memoir composed of poems and ruminations that offers a personal look into the author’s soul, exploring how her faith has served as a guiding light through the darkness.
“Thanks for coming to sit and listen to me, reminiscent of the past,” writes Bishop. “Are you sure you are comfortable? Go ahead, make yourself comfortable. I was just looking back over time—not that I can change anything. You know, just considering. However, when we sit and seriously consider what we thought we knew, we must first recognize that all these things are in the realm of belief or unbelief. This belief comes from two places: (1) Satan or (2) Sovereign God. Both places are like road signs waiting for us to decide which way we will go. Regardless of the choice we make, there will also be a sign stating: ‘Proceed with Caution!’
“If you decide to follow the ‘Satan’ sign, don’t worry, you will still have more help than you need or sometimes want. Yes, the SOS (same old Satan) who helped Mother Eve to get the rest of us into all the mess we are still in. Be assured he will be with us until the end.
“However, if you accept ‘Sovereign God,’ you will receive the way, the truth, the life, the bread, the water, etc. Which have you chosen? You may make a change at any time, any place, anywhere, etc. It’s your choice! It’s your life! Or is it?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, G. T. Bishop’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a candid expression of hope and faith amidst life’s struggles. Heartfelt and emotionally honest, “Yet… I Believe” is sure to leave a lasting impression, serving as an intimate tribute to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers can purchase “Yet... I Believe: An Autobiography with Poems, Prayers, and Spiritual Insights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
