Author Alpha H. Fleurimond’s New Book, "Spiritual Distractions of the 21st Century," is an Engaging Discussion of Modern Spiritual Roadblocks That Society Currently Faces
Recent release “Spiritual Distractions of the 21st Century” from Covenant Books author Alpha H. Fleurimond is a thought-provoking exploration of how modern society’s distractions and materialism contribute to spiritual struggles, drawing parallels to the seven deadly sins which are traditionally regarded as fundamental vices that can lead individuals away from spiritual growth and fulfillment.
Homestead, FL, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alpha H. Fleurimond, a loving husband and father, as well as a deacon at Sacred Heart Church and founder of Three Virtues Organization, which helps serve the South Dade community in Florida, has completed his new book, “Spiritual Distractions of the 21st Century”: a fascinating read that explores the modern challenges society faces in their spiritual struggles, comparing these challenges to the traditional seven deadly sins.
“Throughout history, the seven deadly sins have been categorized as vices, taboos, offenses, and more,” writes Fleurimond. “In this book, these broadly defined terms refer to restrictive norms or regulations that are morally significant and can be applied by any relevant party. Together, concepts such as the seven deadly sins stand at the intersection of morality and psychology, teaching individuals about their broader, often unconscious psychological dispositions.
“This is an indispensable characteristic of any thoroughly understood concept of personal ethics in the present time. As a powerful vehicle for transmitting moral codes, these openly recognized and explicitly defined sins offer a valuable opportunity to understand the psychological biases inherent in self-regulated behavior.
“The seven deadly sins, therefore, provide a fitting scholarly discussion of human ethical dilemmas and the ability to wrestle with those things that are known to be wrong.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alpha H. Fleurimond’s new book examines how the ancient vices of the seven deadly sins manifest in contemporary life, particularly in the digital age, consumerism, and fast-paced lifestyles, which often distract individuals from their spiritual well-being. Through sharing his writings, Fleurimond seeks to provide guidance on navigating these modern distractions while fostering a deeper connection to spirituality and personal growth.
Readers can purchase “Spiritual Distractions of the 21st Century” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
