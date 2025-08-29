Author Dylan L. Johnson’s New Book, “The Sleuth of Junior High: The Case of the Red Oak Ripper,” Follows a Young Boy Who Investigates a Long-Forgotten Mystery at School
Recent release “The Sleuth of Junior High: The Case of the Red Oak Ripper” from Page Publishing author Dylan L. Johnson centers around Peter Jones, a young boy in junior high who is assigned to the school newspaper and begins investigating a long-forgotten mystery at his school. Now hot on the trail, Peter must discover the truth before the mysterious trench coat man gets to him first.
DeFuniak Springs, FL, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dylan L. Johnson, an accomplished author, musician, filmmaker, and multi-winner of the National Novel Writing Month who resides in Florida with his family, has completed his new book, “The Sleuth of Junior High: The Case of the Red Oak Ripper”: a captivating story of a junior high student who finds himself investigating a thrilling mystery at school.
“It’s the first day of junior high, and Peter Jones is already in trouble. Big trouble!” writes Johnson.
“Assigned to the school newspaper as punishment, his big break comes when a long-forgotten school mystery suddenly resurfaces…
“Can Peter and friends solve the mystery before it’s too late? Or will the eerie trench coat man get to them first?”
Published by Page Publishing, Dylan L. Johnson’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Peter Jones’s journey to discover the truth, no matter the danger he may encounter along the way. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Sleuth of Junior High: The Case of the Red Oak Ripper” is sure to delight fans of the mystery-genre, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Sleuth of Junior High: The Case of the Red Oak Ripper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“It’s the first day of junior high, and Peter Jones is already in trouble. Big trouble!” writes Johnson.
“Assigned to the school newspaper as punishment, his big break comes when a long-forgotten school mystery suddenly resurfaces…
“Can Peter and friends solve the mystery before it’s too late? Or will the eerie trench coat man get to them first?”
Published by Page Publishing, Dylan L. Johnson’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Peter Jones’s journey to discover the truth, no matter the danger he may encounter along the way. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Sleuth of Junior High: The Case of the Red Oak Ripper” is sure to delight fans of the mystery-genre, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Sleuth of Junior High: The Case of the Red Oak Ripper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories