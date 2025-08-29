Author Dylan L. Johnson’s New Book, “The Sleuth of Junior High: The Case of the Red Oak Ripper,” Follows a Young Boy Who Investigates a Long-Forgotten Mystery at School

Recent release “The Sleuth of Junior High: The Case of the Red Oak Ripper” from Page Publishing author Dylan L. Johnson centers around Peter Jones, a young boy in junior high who is assigned to the school newspaper and begins investigating a long-forgotten mystery at his school. Now hot on the trail, Peter must discover the truth before the mysterious trench coat man gets to him first.