Author John P.r. Hughes’s New Book, "The Galadorian Wars: A Forgotten Saga," Follows the Galadorians as They Fight to Save Their Land from the Daemon King
Recent release “The Galadorian Wars: A Forgotten Saga” from Page Publishing author John P.R. Hughes is a gripping fantasy epic set prior to the author’s “Rings of Silver” trilogy and follows the Galadorians who, after journeying across the sea to leave their homeland behind, return to Erilan to wage war against the Daemon King and take back their land from the shadows.
Frankfort, KY, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John P.R. Hughes, who was born in Hazard, grew up in Lexington, practiced dentistry in Nicholasville, and worked for the Social Security Administration in Frankfort, all of which are little hamlets in the heart of the Bluegrass region of Kentucky, has completed his new book “The Galadorian Wars: A Forgotten Saga”: a captivating and enthralling fantasy novel that follows the Galadorians’s epic quest to save their land from the shadowy forces that have arisen.
“Seven hundred years before the age chronicled in the ‘Rings of Silver’ trilogy began, the Galadorians arose upon Erilan,” writes Hughes. “Emerging from a grisly pool of angel’s blood, daemon’s ichor, Tael’s tears, and the sap of the tree of lore came a mighty king, six battle lords, three hundred valorous knights, and a wizard destined to wage great wars against the Shadow. In a forgotten saga of Erilan, ‘The Galadorian Wars’ illuminates the epic tales of the battles fought by the first Men of the Blood in their quest to come into the glory of the Angel of Light.
“Following the newly arisen sun into the west, King Galador, High Captain Hardin, and the wizard Eridal lead their valiant host over the breadth of Erilan and across a wide sea, striving against daemons, necromancies, and dark warriors in their search for Lirath. During their long sojourn upon the island of Ockland, the moon appears in the firmament, heralding the rise of the Daemon King. Yet the Galadorians linger upon the peaceful isle as the Shadow gathers in the east, threatening the conquest of all Erilan.
“At last realizing their dire peril, the Galadorians return to Erilan and wage the War of the White Crown against the Daemon King and his malevolent horde. King Galador gathers allies beneath his banner of war, and yet his host remains vastly outnumbered, demanding reckless strategies, daring tactics, and the whims of fortune to have any hope of contesting the battlefields over Erilan against the Shadow.”
Published by Page Publishing, John P.R. Hughes’s gripping novel is a prequel to the trilogy of “Arcana”, “Drakespawn”, and “Daemon Glaive”, exploring the history of Erilan and the enthralling characters destined to become legends in the magical land. In the tradition of the epic fantasy genre, this elegantly written saga captures the imagination and further enhances the depth of the author’s vision of his mythic realm of Erilan.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Galadorian Wars: A Forgotten Saga” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
