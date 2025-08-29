Author John P.r. Hughes’s New Book, "The Galadorian Wars: A Forgotten Saga," Follows the Galadorians as They Fight to Save Their Land from the Daemon King

Recent release “The Galadorian Wars: A Forgotten Saga” from Page Publishing author John P.R. Hughes is a gripping fantasy epic set prior to the author’s “Rings of Silver” trilogy and follows the Galadorians who, after journeying across the sea to leave their homeland behind, return to Erilan to wage war against the Daemon King and take back their land from the shadows.