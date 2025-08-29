Author Fr. Pat Sheedy’s New Book, "God is Needed," is a Spiritual and Thought-Provoking Work for the Religious and Laity Alike
Recent release “God is Needed” from Page Publishing author Fr. Pat Sheedy is packed full of events that encourage readers to see how God is so needed in the world today.
Ocala, FL, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fr. Pat Sheedy, who was in Cooraclare County, Clare, Ireland, has completed his new book, “God is Needed”: a vibrant work that reminds readers that “God” things happen just about every day if they remain in Him, listen to His promptings, and have the courage to proceed.
Fr. Pat Sheedy was ordained in June of 1965. With much success from his first book, “God is Able,” Father Pat realized he had several stories and experiences that had not been covered.
In this book, he elaborates on the many needs for God in the world today. A committed advocate for the poor, Sheedy has worked with many organizations locally and in Africa to support those in need. The ministry to Nalweyo, Uganda, has become a major outreach, leading to thirty-two village churches, twenty-two schools, an orphanage, a medical clinic, and more.
Sheedy has devoted fifty-nine years to serving the Church. He is still in great health and enjoys a ten-hour workday with only Mondays as his day off.
Sheedy writes, “The farmer sows the seed. If we leave it to God alone, we will never have flour. The person, the farmer, has to sow the seed. But then if we leave it to ourselves or the farmer and leave God out, we will never have flour. We have to be in partnership with God. That’s how God created the world. We need God. God needs us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Fr. Pat Sheedy’s bible-based work uses examples from his early calling into the priesthood and through all his various ministry involvement over the last sixty years.
Sheedy, over the years, has been inspired in his spiritual journey because of his annual prayerful visits to three of Ireland’s holy places of pilgrimage: Knock Shrine; Ireland’s Holy Mountain, Croagh Patrick; and Lough Derg’s three-day heavy penances. These pilgrimages are designed to inspire individuals to take time and space apart from their normal busy lives to pray, to meditate, to focus, to regroup, and to get reenergized for their normal, fully busy lives.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “God is Needed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Fr. Pat Sheedy was ordained in June of 1965. With much success from his first book, “God is Able,” Father Pat realized he had several stories and experiences that had not been covered.
In this book, he elaborates on the many needs for God in the world today. A committed advocate for the poor, Sheedy has worked with many organizations locally and in Africa to support those in need. The ministry to Nalweyo, Uganda, has become a major outreach, leading to thirty-two village churches, twenty-two schools, an orphanage, a medical clinic, and more.
Sheedy has devoted fifty-nine years to serving the Church. He is still in great health and enjoys a ten-hour workday with only Mondays as his day off.
Sheedy writes, “The farmer sows the seed. If we leave it to God alone, we will never have flour. The person, the farmer, has to sow the seed. But then if we leave it to ourselves or the farmer and leave God out, we will never have flour. We have to be in partnership with God. That’s how God created the world. We need God. God needs us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Fr. Pat Sheedy’s bible-based work uses examples from his early calling into the priesthood and through all his various ministry involvement over the last sixty years.
Sheedy, over the years, has been inspired in his spiritual journey because of his annual prayerful visits to three of Ireland’s holy places of pilgrimage: Knock Shrine; Ireland’s Holy Mountain, Croagh Patrick; and Lough Derg’s three-day heavy penances. These pilgrimages are designed to inspire individuals to take time and space apart from their normal busy lives to pray, to meditate, to focus, to regroup, and to get reenergized for their normal, fully busy lives.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “God is Needed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories