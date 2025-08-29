Author J. Peter Baumgarten’s New Book, "O Wondrous Plan," is an Insightful Read That Compares the Doctrine of Predestination to the Teachings Found Within the Gospels

Recent release “O Wondrous Plan: A Comparative Study of the Doctrine of Predestination and the Glorious Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ” from Page Publishing author J. Peter Baumgarten is a thought-provoking look at the idea of predestination and how this doctrine of God having already selected his chosen people for salvation, is at direct odds with the teachings of the Christian Church.