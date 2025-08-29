Author J. Peter Baumgarten’s New Book, "O Wondrous Plan," is an Insightful Read That Compares the Doctrine of Predestination to the Teachings Found Within the Gospels
Recent release “O Wondrous Plan: A Comparative Study of the Doctrine of Predestination and the Glorious Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ” from Page Publishing author J. Peter Baumgarten is a thought-provoking look at the idea of predestination and how this doctrine of God having already selected his chosen people for salvation, is at direct odds with the teachings of the Christian Church.
Santaquin, UT, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J. Peter Baumgarten, a native of Southern California who holds a BA degree from Brigham Young University, a juris doctor degree from Gonzaga University, and a master of laws degree in tax law (with highest honors) from The George Washington University in Washington, DC, has completed his new book, “O Wondrous Plan: A Comparative Study of the Doctrine of Predestination and the Glorious Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ”: an enlightening comparison between the idea of predestination and Christ’s teachings that salvation is available for all of God’s children.
After obtaining his first law degree, author J. Peter Baumgarten served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the United States Army, First Cavalry Division for three years. Following his stint in active military service, he practiced law for more than thirty additional years, mostly in the field of federal income taxation in Washington, DC. Through the years, he has been an active volunteer in various community organizations and projects. He has also volunteered, worked, and traveled fairly extensively in Latin America and Africa in support of humanitarian causes in addition to serving in many callings and assignments for his church. Baumgarten is married, and he and his wife have been blessed with six adult children and nineteen grandchildren.
“The idea of predestination, which seems to have a scriptural basis, is actually a Trojan horse,” writes Baumgarten. “While appearing to many to be a gift of grace, it is actually full of deceptions and completely inconsistent to the plan of salvation—holding that man has no free choice and that God has already selected a favored few of his children for salvation while committing the rest (most of mankind) to damnation, regardless of merit. To explore this subject with maximum clarity, I will present the doctrine of predestination in sharp relief to the true doctrines of the wondrous plan of salvation for all mankind. This presentation includes a detailed description of what the doctrine consists of, its origin and history, the scriptural authority referenced to support the doctrine, its implications, and a discussion of how and why the idea of predestination is inconsistent and at odds with the gospel of Jesus Christ. To better introduce this subject, I begin the first chapter of this book with a personal experience—an experience that heightened my own awareness of the issue.”
Published by Page Publishing, J. Peter Baumgarten’s engaging series draws upon both Biblical text and personal experiences to explore how the doctrine of predestination is inherently false, and that there is not a special few chosen by God only for which salvation is possible. Eye-opening and compelling, “O Wondrous Plan” is perfect for both individual and group study sessions, making it a vital resource for all seeking to understand the Lord’s true plan for mankind’s salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “O Wondrous Plan: A Comparative Study of the Doctrine of Predestination and the Glorious Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
