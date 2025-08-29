Author Markas Young’s New Book, "Serial Killer Circuit: Constance's Plight," is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Young Woman Whose Trauma Forces Her Down a Dark Path

Recent release “Serial Killer Circuit: Constance's Plight” from Page Publishing author Markas Young is a compelling novel that centers around Constance, a young woman whose life is marked by countless trauma and struggles that she is unable to pull herself out from. With her psyche beginning to crack, Constance turns to a dangerous outlet that will consume her life forever.