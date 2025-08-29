Author Markas Young’s New Book, "Serial Killer Circuit: Constance's Plight," is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Young Woman Whose Trauma Forces Her Down a Dark Path
Recent release “Serial Killer Circuit: Constance's Plight” from Page Publishing author Markas Young is a compelling novel that centers around Constance, a young woman whose life is marked by countless trauma and struggles that she is unable to pull herself out from. With her psyche beginning to crack, Constance turns to a dangerous outlet that will consume her life forever.
Springfield, OH, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Markas Young, an author and truck driver of sixteen years, has completed his new book, “Serial Killer Circuit: Constance's Plight”: a mesmerizing story of a young woman’s spiral into a dangerous killer after years of trauma transform her into a monster she herself hardly recognizes.
“‘Serial Killer Circuit: Constance’s Plight’ marks the donning of a new series of serial killer novels,” writes Young. “In this psychological thriller, you will witness up-close and personal encounters with trauma. This is the making of a serial killer at its finest. As the story progresses, you won’t be able to help but feel like you know the protagonist, Constance. By the end, you’ll understand how her life’s trauma manifested into this page-turning roller-coaster ride, with unimaginable twists and gut-wrenching turns that will have you questioning your ability to tell the future. Prepare to be trapped in this bottomless wormhole.”
Published by Page Publishing, Markas Young’s enthralling tale is a suspense-fueled thrill ride that will keep the pages turning, promising to leave readers on the edge of their seats as Constance falls deeper and deeper into her new, twisted life. Expertly paced and heart-pounding, “Serial Killer Circuit: Constance’s Plight” dares to ask the question of just how far one can be pushed before they reach their breaking point.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Serial Killer Circuit: Constance's Plight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Serial Killer Circuit: Constance’s Plight’ marks the donning of a new series of serial killer novels,” writes Young. “In this psychological thriller, you will witness up-close and personal encounters with trauma. This is the making of a serial killer at its finest. As the story progresses, you won’t be able to help but feel like you know the protagonist, Constance. By the end, you’ll understand how her life’s trauma manifested into this page-turning roller-coaster ride, with unimaginable twists and gut-wrenching turns that will have you questioning your ability to tell the future. Prepare to be trapped in this bottomless wormhole.”
Published by Page Publishing, Markas Young’s enthralling tale is a suspense-fueled thrill ride that will keep the pages turning, promising to leave readers on the edge of their seats as Constance falls deeper and deeper into her new, twisted life. Expertly paced and heart-pounding, “Serial Killer Circuit: Constance’s Plight” dares to ask the question of just how far one can be pushed before they reach their breaking point.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Serial Killer Circuit: Constance's Plight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories