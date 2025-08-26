Verto Education Expands Partnership with Anglo-American University Prague
Verto Education has expanded its partnership with Anglo-American University (AAU), the oldest private university in the Czech Republic. Through this new Direct Transfer pathway, students who start their studies abroad with Verto can seamlessly continue at AAU in Prague. The partnership strengthens both institutions’ mission to make international education more accessible, enriching, and globally focused.
Prague, Czech Republic, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Verto Education, an innovative organization in global education, is proud to announce its expanded partnership with Anglo-American University (AAU), the oldest private university in the Czech Republic, offering English-language programs. AAU has already supported Verto participants by providing access to its library and study spaces at Verto’s Prague location. Through this new Direct Transfer pathway, students who begin their studies abroad with Verto — across any of Verto’s five international locations — can now seamlessly continue their academic journey in Prague at AAU.
“At Anglo-American University, we’re always looking for ways to connect with globally minded students who are ready to engage with an international academic environment,” said Kateřina Dudys, Admissions and Career Counselor. “Partnering with Verto allows us to reach students who are already demonstrating initiative and curiosity by starting their higher education journey abroad. We see a strong alignment between our values and Verto’s mission to make international education more accessible and impactful."
Verto Education’s Senior Vice President, University Partnerships & Strategy, Michael Kabbaz, added, “We’re excited to expand our partnership with AAU, a thoughtful and generous collaborator for our students in Prague. This Direct Transfer Pathway gives globally minded students the chance to continue their education in one of Europe’s most dynamic cities. Together, we’re advancing a shared mission to make international education more accessible and enriching.”
Verto's Direct Transfer Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
With this partnership, both Verto Education and AAU reaffirm their commitment to providing students with unparalleled educational experiences, fostering global perspectives, and ensuring academic success.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer. To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to Anglo-American University, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/anglo-american-university. To learn more about Anglo-American University, visit www.aauni.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About Anglo-American University
Anglo-American University is the most international university in the Czech Republic and the oldest private university in the country. The only one offering U.S. & CZ/EU accredited degrees for all their programs in a global, supportive environment in the heart of Prague. Bringing students together from over 80 countries in a vibrant, multicultural academic environment.
AAU provides a rigorous and hands-on education across a range of undergraduate and graduate programs, where you learn by doing, with real-world projects. Join students from over 80 countries and gain real-world skills through personalized attention in classes, international faculty, and practical learning. Our newest programs in Psychology and European Legal Studies are now also available with a Czech-language start.
With a strong focus on academic excellence, practical and personalized learning, and career-readiness, AAU empowers students to succeed in a globalized world.
