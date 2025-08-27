BookBuzz Interviews Author J. M. Young About His New Middle Grade Novel - Ava's Summer Treasure

BookBuzz.net is excited to announce a featured author interview with J. M. Young, a storyteller known for weaving themes of resilience, forgiveness, redemption, and family into emotionally rich narratives. In this exclusive conversation, Young shares the inspiration behind his latest release, Ava’s Summer Treasure, the first in a seven-book middle grade adventure series.