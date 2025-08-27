BookBuzz Interviews Author J. M. Young About His New Middle Grade Novel - Ava's Summer Treasure
BookBuzz.net is excited to announce a featured author interview with J. M. Young, a storyteller known for weaving themes of resilience, forgiveness, redemption, and family into emotionally rich narratives. In this exclusive conversation, Young shares the inspiration behind his latest release, Ava’s Summer Treasure, the first in a seven-book middle grade adventure series.
New York, NY, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the interview, Young discusses the heart of Ava’s Summer Treasure, where riddles, hidden clues, and seaside adventures intertwine with deeper lessons about family, history, and resilience. He also opens up about his writing journey—from channeling personal experiences of trauma and healing into storytelling, to embracing multiple genres including romance, speculative thrillers, and middle grade adventures.
The BookBuzz feature highlights Young’s passion for inspiring both children and adults, his versatility as a writer, and his dedication to uplifting others through literature. Readers can explore the full interview here: https://bookbuzz.net/interview-with-author-j-m-young-about-his-new-book-avas-summer-treasure/
Ava’s Summer Treasure is now available at major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About the Author
J. M. Young lives in Laguna Niguel, California with his wife, four children, and grandchildren. In addition to fiction, he has written public service announcements for Hollywood actors and published books on mental health and emotional healing. His work is driven by a commitment to resilience, emotional truth, and stories that remind readers they are never alone.
About BookBuzz
BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books through publicity, interviews, reviews, and more. Let’s create some buzz for your book!
