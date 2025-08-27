THINKWARE Celebrates 29 Years with Special Anniversary Promotions
Discounts offered across THINKWARE’s best-selling camera lineup.
San Francisco, CA, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- THINKWARE, the world-leading Korean dash cam brand, is celebrating its 29th anniversary with a special promotion for U.S. customers from August 25 through September 7. Customers can take advantage of these deals on the official THINKWARE website, Amazon, and select online retailers.
Drivers looking to enhance vehicle safety and security can take advantage of significant markdowns across THINKWARE’s most popular models, including its latest release, the ARC.
29th Anniversary Promotions:
- ARC – Sale: $175.99 (MSRP: $249.99): THINKWARE’s most compact dash cam to date, the ARC is a two-channel system with 2K 1440P QHD resolution, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7" LCD touchscreen.
- U3000 Front + Rear Bundle – Sale: $479.99 (MSRP: $549.99): A cutting-edge dual-channel dash cam featuring 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
- Q200 Front + Rear Bundle – Sale: $169.99 (MSRP: $199.99): Offers 2K QHD front and 1080P rear resolution, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Smart Parking Mode, and Super Night Vision 2.0.
- F70 PRO – September 1–7: $79.99 (MSRP: $99.99)
A compact yet powerful dash cam delivering Full HD 1080P resolution with a 140° wide-angle lens. Equipped with WDR technology and Super Night Vision, the F70 PRO also supports parking surveillance mode for added protection.
- Q1000 Front + Rear Bundle – September 1–7: $249.99 (MSRP: $349.99)
Capture every detail on the road with ultra-clear 2K QHD (1440P) or FHD video quality. The Q1000 ensures seamless footage in all driving conditions, featuring continuous one-minute recording segments and Super Night Vision 3.0 for superior low-light performance.
Additional discounts will be available on THINKWARE dash cam models, including the X1000 ($219.99), as well as the iVolt External Mini Battery Pack ($209.99), and Radar Module ($79.99). A bundled discount will also be offered on the U3000 2CH with the iVolt Mini Battery Pack ($679.99).
The Q200 3-Channel Rideshare Bundle is also on sale for $279.99, featuring a Multiplexer Box and Infrared Rear Camera designed for high-quality in-cabin recording — ideal for rideshare drivers.
"As THINKWARE celebrates 29 years of innovation, we are excited to give our customers the opportunity to experience our most advanced dash cams at exceptional value,” said a THINKWARE spokesperson.
“Our 29th anniversary promotion allows drivers to enjoy crystal-clear footage and cutting-edge safety features that protect them both on the road and while parked.”
For more information or to shop the promotion, visit https://thinkwarestore.com.
About THINKWARE
Founded in Korea in 1997, THINKWARE is a global IT corporation specializing in smart car technologies. Through continuous research and development, the company has established itself as a market leader across multiple sectors, including dash cams, electronic maps, navigation systems, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
With its world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE entered the U.S. market in 2014 and has since expanded its dash cam lineup to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Japan.
THINKWARE has consistently impressed the industry at major global exhibitions such as CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. At CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the prestigious Innovation Award for excellence in technology and design. The company has also been recognized with international honors including the iF Design Award, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.
For more information or to shop the promotion, visit https://thinkwarestore.com.
Contact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
